Holland America Rolls Out Unforgettable Journeys Deal

With an eye toward making cruise vacations more affordable for travelers, Holland America Line has rolled out a new, limited-time promotion that reduces guest deposits and includes a substantial service fee as part of the base cruise fare.

The offer can be combined with the line’s existing premium package for a comprehensive set of included amenities.

Latest Promotion Covers Crew Tips, Cuts Deposits

Holland America Line launched the “Unforgettable Journeys Event” on June 28, 2023, offering 50% reduced deposits and free crew gratuities on departures from October 2023 through April 2024. Bookings must be made between June 28 and July 31, 2023.

Cruisers can take advantage of the offer on sailings across the globe, including to Antarctica, Asia, the South Pacific, the Caribbean, and South America, among other destinations. The deal also is valid on the special 22-day Solar Eclipse and Circle Hawaii cruise aboard the 2,650-guest Koningsdam, which will be positioned for total eclipse viewing on April 8, 2024. The April 5-27 voyage departs from San Diego and concludes in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Koningsdam (Photo Credit: Holland America Line)

Holland America Line, a Carnival Corporation brand that in 2023 is marking its 150th anniversary, noted that its “Unforgettable Journeys Event” is not offered on Grand Voyages or on cruises of three days or less.

Money-saving Offer Designed to Spur Bookings

The line said its offer of reduced deposits is geared to making it more economical for guests to plan a future cruise.

The crew gratuity perk applies to the first and second guests in each stateroom. Officially called the Crew Appreciation fee, the charge is $16 per person, per day in non-suite cabins and $17.50 per person, per day in suites.

On a 7-day cruise departing in December 2023, for instance, the first and second guests in a non-suite cabin would save a total of $224 with this promotion; those in a suite would save $245.

Read Also: Cruise Gratuities – Guide to Tipping on a Cruise Ship

The “Unforgettable Journeys Event” can be combined with Holland America’s “Have it All” premium package, which includes free shore excursions based on the length of cruise; a Signature Beverage Package that covers up to 15 drinks, including wine, beer, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages, per person, per day; specialty restaurant dining in up to three venues, based on cruise length; and the Wi-Fi Surf Package.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

By combining the latest promotion event with the existing “Have it All” package, savings can reach $115 per person, per day, representing a value of $1,610 for a 7-day cruise or $3,450 for a 15-day cruise, based on a double occupancy booking.

“Holland America Line’s ‘Have it All’ premium package already adds exceptional value with some of our most popular amenities, and with the ‘Unforgettable Journeys Event’ that includes prepaid crew appreciation we’re making it even more enticing to start planning that next cruise,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer.

“Travelers are looking for offers that provide significant savings or include add-ons to enhance their experience, and our newest promotion does both,” she added.

Cruise Line Partners With National Geographic

The “Unforgettable Journeys Event” was the second major announcement from Holland America Line within the last week. On June 23 the cruise line revealed a collaboration with National Geographic that will bring four new, immersive shore excursions to two of its ships.

Photo Credit: Holland America Line

The National Geographic Day Tours, offered aboard Europe sailings this summer on the 1,964-guest Oosterdam and the 2,106-guest Nieuw Statendam, will be guided by National Geographic-trained specialists and feature interactions with local residents for in-depth, inimitable experiences.

The tours can be booked on 7- to 14-day itineraries that depart from Trieste, Italy; Athens, Greece; and Barcelona, Spain; and call at Rhodes and Santorini, Greece; Kusadasi, Turkey; and Naples, Italy. With such amazing destinations featuring immersive tours, these really will be “unforgettable journeys” for every cruise traveler.