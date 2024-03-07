Holland America Line Announces Spring Savings With Onboard Credit

For travelers scrambling to book the perfect vacation for Easter or Spring break, one cruise line has some good news. Holland America is slashing prices and offering generous onboard credits for last minute getaways to destinations all over the world, from Alaska to Northern Europe, and all the way down under to Australia and New Zealand.

Almost 100 Cruises Discounted in Holland America’s Spring Sale

If you missed out on wave season, which takes place during the first few months of the year and is when cruise lines typically offer their best deals, don’t fret. Holland America Line is offering another chance to save on nearly 100 cruises that are scheduled to embark between March 30, 2024 and the end of May 2024.

Cruisers will be able to save up to 50% off the price of their vacation and will receive up to $50 of onboard credit per person for standard staterooms, or up to $100 per person for suites.

The sale can also be combined with the “Have it All” premium package that is offered by the Carnival-owned cruise line. The “Have it All” fare comes with benefits like free excursions based on the length of the cruise, a signature beverage package that covers up to 15 drinks per day, the WiFi Surf package, and specialty dining in up to three onboard venues, again depending on cruise length.

“For travelers who are considering a last-minute getaway, our Spring Sale offers amazing fares plus a generous onboard spending credit,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line.

“Some of our most exciting trips are featured, including Alaska Cruisetours, Northern Europe and the Panama Canal,” added Bodensteiner.

To take advantage of the deal, cruises must be booked by March 19, 2024, with the code “SPRINGSALE” redeemed at checkout.

Where To Sail With Holland America’s Spring Sale

Holland America Line’s Spring Sale will include cruises ranging from seven to 35-days long across its fleet of 11 ships, and will sail to popular destinations like Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the US Pacific Coast, Canada/ New England, US; Hawaii, the Panama Canal, Asia, and Australia/New Zealand.

Just to highlight a few of the nearly 100 itineraries, there will be a 15-day Panama Canal cruise that embarks from San Diego, California, on April 6 on Volendam, which can carry up to 1,432 passengers.

Later, Zaandam will set sail on a 7-day tour of Wine Country and the Pacific Northwest in the US. This ship, which can also accommodate 1,432 guests, will embark from San Diego on April 20.

Holland America Voyage

For travelers looking to go abroad, Holland America’s newest ship, Rotterdam, will offer a 21-day cruise that sails to England, Scotland, Ireland, Norway, and Belgium beginning on May 4. The cruise will be a round-trip sailing based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Read Also: What Cruise Lines Does Carnival Own?

Arguably most exciting is that Holland America Line is including Alaska cruises and Alaska Cruisetours in the sale – and the Carnival-owned cruise line is gearing up for a big Alaska season.

For over 75 years, Holland America has been carrying travelers to Alaska, usually sailing from Vancouver and Seattle. In addition to traditional cruises, the cruise line also offers popular land and sea combinations in Denali and Yukon that vary in length from nine to 18 days.

The cruise line, which operates medium and large-sized ships, is expecting 2024 to be one of its busiest Alaska seasons yet – and will be sending six of its 11 vessels to Alaska to prepare for the season, starting with Koningsdam on April 27, 2024.

Holland America has also upgraded the land portion of its Alaska Cruisetours with upgraded accommodations at the McKinley Chalet Resort, which is located within the Denali National Park, and a new Gold Rush-themed experience in Dawson City, Yukon.