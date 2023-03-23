Hit Musical to Debut on Norwegian Cruise Line’s New Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line revealed the name of its headline entertainment production that will debut aboard Norwegian Viva, the line’s second Prima class ship, when she launches in August 2023. The Tony Award-nominated “Beetlejuice” The Musical will be performed in the ship’s three-story Viva Theatre & Club.

‘Beetlejuice’ Coming to Norwegian Viva

The hit Broadway production of “Beetlejuice” The Musical will make its first at-sea debut aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Viva as part of the new-build’s wide array of entertainment offerings.

The 90-minute adaptation will be presented as a narration of the story that chronicles the Deetz family’s efforts to remodel a haunted house, with paranormal antics and plenty of special effects.

Norwegian Cruise Line incoming president David J. Herrera said, “NCL has a history of pioneering the cruise experience and delivering the high-caliber entertainment programming our guests expect. We are dedicated to pushing the envelope, delivering on those expectations, and putting our guests first as we elevate our onboard offerings for the ultimate vacation at sea.”

The cruise line said that the elaborate production is sure to charm and captivate guests, with performers dancing to and singing the show’s popular tunes made famous on Broadway.

Additionally, Michelle D’Amico, who was a cast member of the Broadway production, will perform the role of Lydia during Norwegian Viva’s initial production of the musical.

Norwegian Cruise Line Senior Vice President of Entertainment and Cruise Programming Richard Ambrose added, “We pride ourselves on not only delivering amazing performances for theater fans but introducing guests to Broadway and West End-caliber shows, which are made even more special by the incredible setting of the Viva Theatre & Club that seamlessly transforms from a best-in-class theater experience to an expansive nightclub.”

More Entertainment on Tap

Norwegian Viva will also offer a live game show experience with the first “Press Your Luck LIVE” show held at sea. The show invites the audience to be part of the action and win prizes. The show follows the successful introduction of“The Price is Right LIVE” aboard sister ship Norwegian Prima, when she debuted in August 2022.

Syd Norman’s Pour House (Image Courtesy: NCL)

Other entertainment options aboard Norwegian Viva will include “Ocean Music Fest,” a jam session concert, the Improv @ Sea comedy club, and Syd Norman’s Pour House, a series of rock-and-roll tributes to Fleetwood Mac, The Rolling Stones and other top artists.

The ship will feature six restaurants plus the Indulge Food Hall, an upscale food market with 11 unique eateries, and five bars and lounges. Adventure seekers can check out the Viva Speedway, a three-level racetrack, and The Drop and The Rush, a 10-story free-fall dry slide, among other outdoor activities.

Ship Launches in Summer 2023

Under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy, the 142,500 gross-ton ship will carry 3,219 guests. The vessel was floated out of dry dock on August 2, 2023, marking the completion of its exterior construction.

Following Norwegian Viva’s debut in August, the ship will operate a series of 8-, 9- and 10-day Mediterranean voyages from Lisbon, Portugal; Venice and Rome, Italy; and Athens, Greece.

Render Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

On November 16, 2023, the ship is scheduled to begin her first transatlantic crossing, departing from Lisbon for a 11-day voyage to New York, calling in Madeira, the Azores, and Bermuda. The ship is slated to homeport in winter 2023-24 at San Juan, Puerto Rico, offering a series of 7- and 9-day Caribbean itineraries.

Norwegian Viva is the second of six planned Prima class vessels. The ship will feature seven suite categories: inside, studio, ocean view, suite, club balcony suite, and The Haven, the line’s exclusive ship-within-a-ship retreat. Norwegian Viva will offer 107 suites in The Haven, where guests have access to a private sundeck, infinity pool, spa and other luxury amenities.