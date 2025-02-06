Historic Flagship SS United States Ready to Begin Final Journey

The SS United States, which has been berthed at Pier 82 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania since 1996, is now just hours away from beginning her final journey in preparation for scuttling as an artificial coral reef off the coast of Destin, Florida.

According to the SS United States Conservancy, which has overseen plans for the aged ocean liner once known as “America’s Flagship,” testing is now complete, plans are in place, and the ship is ready to move.

“After completing comprehensive due diligence involving extensive testing and reporting to local, state, and federal agencies, Okaloosa County has now received final approval from the U.S. Coast Guard to begin moving the SS United States from Pier 82 in South Philadelphia to a docking area in Mobile, Alabama,” the Conservancy confirmed.

The plan – subject to change based on weather or other operational factors – is that the ship will be moved laterally from Pier 82 to Pier 80 on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

Tugboats will direct that transfer and will further maneuver the liner down the Delaware River at low tide in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 8, from approximately 3:30-4:30 a.m.

Viewing opportunities from various Philadelphia vantage points will be available on Saturday, as well as a livestream broadcast on the Conservancy’s Facebook page.

Additional viewing opportunities during the ship’s roughly two-week journey from Pennsylvania to Alabama will be announced as available, and will depend on weather, coastal distance, local marine traffic, and other factors.

Online GPS tracking will also follow the ship’s progress as she is relocated down the Atlantic coast, through the Straits of Florida, north through the Gulf of Mexico, and into shipyard facilities in Mobile for the remediation work necessary to prepare the vessel for environmentally responsible scuttling.

The relocation operation had originally been planned for late November 2024. The ship’s journey was delayed due to late-season tropical weather systems that would have made it dangerous, if not impossible, to complete the trip without further damage.

The Fate of the SS United States

The fight to save the SS United States has been ongoing for several years, first as the SS United States Conservancy sought funding and feasible plans for the vessel’s restoration or repurposing as a hotel or mixed-use pier development.

Ultimately, those plans did not come to fruition. When the berth rent for the ship was dramatically increased in 2021, the issue moved to a legal battle that the SS United States Conservancy lost in mediation in June 2024.

After a further extension to ensure adequate planning for the ship’s relocation and final disposition, Okaloosa County, Florida purchased the liner in October 2024, with the intention of making her the world’s largest artificial coral reef.

SS United States Ocean Liner (Photo Credit: KC Lindman)

The reef project will also be accompanied by a land-based museum that will feature artifacts and memorabilia from the ship to showcase her enduring legacy.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the countless supporters, maritime enthusiasts, and all those who have stood by the SS United States throughout the years. Your unwavering dedication, passion, and commitment to preserving her legacy have been truly inspiring,” said Mike Strasbaugh, Chairman of the Conservancy’s Southeast Chapter.

“While this outcome is not what any of us had hoped for, it is the best possible alternative to losing her to the scrapyard. This decision ensures that the Big U will continue to serve a meaningful purpose—one that honors her history while creating a lasting ecological and economic benefit.”

The refurbishment before the ship can become a new reef is expected to take at least a year. The process includes removal of hazardous materials and structural work to ensure the ship will land appropriately on the ocean floor when she is finally sunk.

At this time, there is no confirmed timeline for when the ship may be officially scuttled or when the land-based museum may be opened to bring the ship’s legacy to a new generation.