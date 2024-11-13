Here’s What Sign On Day is Really Like as a Carnival Cruise Director

Kyndall “Fire” Magyar, one of Carnival’s most beloved cruise directors, is officially back onboard Carnival Jubilee.

She signed on for her next four-month stint onboard Carnival’s newest and biggest ship on November 9, 2024 – tapping out Louis Clare for the holiday season – and will remain onboard Carnival’s newest and biggest ship until March 15, 2025.

One thing Magyar’s fans love about the energetic personality is that she doesn’t just keep the fun onboard, but rather shares it with her fans on social media through behind-the-scenes content that shows what it’s really like to work as a cruise director.

Her latest reel, which has been viewed more than one million times in two days on social media, details her first morning back on board Carnival Jubilee.

Just like all of the 1,735 to 1,750 crew members onboard, Magyar has to go through a sign-in process to officially board the ship and start work.

The clip starts with Magyar getting ready for the day and repacking her belongings to go to meet up with the Excel-class vessel at the Port of Galveston in Texas.

It appears that Maygar stayed in a local hotel the night before – as she lives around 4-5 hours away in a town called Crowley, Texas. Typically, the cruise lines will pay for accommodations (and usually transportation) for crew members traveling from far away.

Sort of like how guests go through security and documentation verification before they can board the ship, Maygar also had to go through several security checks and to bring a form to the ship’s medical center that shows she is healthy enough to begin her contract.

She then finds her new cruise cabin, says hello to her team members, and re-familiarizes herself with the 6,500-passenger ship – and all of this was done before 12 p.m. local time.

Who is Kyndall “Fire” Magyar?

In her reel, some may have noticed that Magyar is re-familiarizing herself with Carnival Jubilee and not just getting to know her new home away from home. She has actually spent around eight months onboard at this point.

This is because Magyar was chosen to be the first ever cruise director for Carnival Jubilee – kicking off the fun when the 182,800-gross ton ship entered service with her maiden voyage on December 23, 2023 – which was also based out of the Lone Star State.

She stayed onboard until March of 2024, before switching out with Louis Clare, and then did another four-month stint from May 4, 2024 until September 7, 2024.

Kyndall “Fire” Magyar (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

Maygar has had an extensive career with Carnival that has made her the perfect inaugural cruise director – starting her career as an intern in 2016 and officially joining the Fun Squad in 2017.

Over the years, she has worked on Carnival Horizon, Carnival Vista, and was even the first ever female cruise director on Mardi Gras.

Known for her bubbly personality and seemingly endless energy, Magyar got her “Fire” nickname from another cruise director early in her career – which was given as a compliment for her non-stop positivity during a sailing that had been extended by a hurricane.

The nickname “Fire” was meant to symbolize that she rises from the ashes (like a mythical phoenix) whenever she steps on stage because she always brings the heat.

Her uplifting energy is one of the reasons why she is so popular both onboard and online – and she currently has a whopping 130,000 followers on Facebook, plus an additional 45,000 followers on Instagram.