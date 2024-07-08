Guest Missing From Princess Cruises Ship Found Safe

The 14-year-old teen guest reported missing from Caribbean Princess in Germany has been found safe and no criminal act is believed to be connected to his disappearance.

The young man, an American passenger traveling with his grandmother, was found in Brandenburg, approximately 150 miles south of the train station and cruise terminal in Rostock-Warnemünde, where he was last seen.

Aydin Brown was on the ship’s current 12-night roundtrip sailing from Southampton, UK. Rostock-Warnemünde was Caribbean Princess‘s third port of call on the itinerary.

Aydin Brown

Brown left the ship on Thursday, July 4, at approximately 7-7:30 a.m. and was unable to be located later. A police review of nearby video surveillance noted his appearance at the train station, accompanied by an unidentified witness. It is believed that Brown and the other individual made arrangements to meet, though exactly how or why has not been disclosed.

Diligent follow-up and public support helped locate the young man on Saturday, July 6, at about 10 p.m.

“The 14-year-old was accompanied by a 19-year-old, with whom he is said to have arranged to meet in Rostock, according to initial findings,” the police press announcement after Brown was located read. “According to the current state of the investigation, there is no evidence of a crime.”

The teen has now been reunited with his family and arrangements are being made for them to return home together.

“We are delighted that Aydin Brown has been found safe and sound,” Princess Cruises commented in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to German authorities for their swift response and exceptional efforts in locating Aydin after he disembarked in Warnemunde last Thursday morning.”

Brown’s grandmother, Anne Yaktiyol, announced his safe return through social media and praised Princess Cruises’ for their handling of the very challenging and heart-wrenching incident.

“To Princess Cruise Lines, an error did occur, you accepted responsibility immediately, and stepped up to assist myself, and family,” Yaktiyol said. “The entourage assigned to stay at my side worked diligently to help remove any barriers, in addition to assuring my own safety and health. They have been right there helping me wherever and whenever needed for these past few horrific days.”

The nature of the error Yaktiyol refers to has not been disclosed, but may relate to how a young teen was able to leave the ship without being accompanied by an adult. Undoubtedly, Princess Cruises will work to correct any procedural error or oversight that may have contributed to this incident.

There is no doubt that this has been a turbulent few days for Brown’s family and loved ones. Yaktiyol expressed gratitude for the support and work of social media connections to spread the word and locate the young man, as well as the unwavering efforts of the German police.

Details of how and where Brown was located have not been announced, as a thorough investigation is certainly ongoing. At one point, family members feared that Brown may have been “lured” away in uncertain circumstances, but this has not been confirmed.

Keeping Everyone Safe

It is fortunate that this incident has had a happy ending, despite a very upsetting and harrowing few days. While no missing case is ever a simple one, what is clear is that social media and quick communication played a strong role in helping Brown be found safe.

Parents should always have a recent photo of their children available to show authorities, and preferably multiple photos. The same is true for anyone who may be at risk, such as adults who may have dementia or other special needs.

The use of air tags or other mobile locator technology can also be very helpful to keep track of individuals and ensure they can be quickly found if necessary. Furthermore, fast action is necessary to ensure a prompt search and the active involvement of local authorities if ever a child or adult is noticed missing.