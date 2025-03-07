German Cruise Line to Sail its First Adults-Only Voyage

For the first time, a ship in TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff fleet will offer an adults-only voyage, designed to provide guests ages 18 and up with pure relaxation as it crosses the vast Indian Ocean over the course of 23 days.

Mein Schiff 6, a 2,534-guest ship that entered service in 2017, will operate the cruise that departs from Cape Town, South Africa on November 17, 2025 and concludes in Singapore on December 10, 2025.

Adding to the atmosphere of tranquility, mental coach Eva Wellner will be onboard the ship, offering workshops and advice to guests around the topics of nutrition, sports, and holistic living.

With several consecutive days at sea, the cruise is intended for those looking to retreat and recuperate. One of the public spaces onboard Mein Schiff 6 where guests can unwind is the Spa & Meer.

It features multiple saunas, including Finnish, salt, and herbal, plus a zen garden, a mud bath experience, a sundeck where open-air massages can be enjoyed, and spa balcony cabins offering direct access to the facilities.

After departing Cape Town, the ship will call at Port Elizabeth, South Africa; Saint-Denis, Reunion; and Port Louis, Mauritius. After Port Louis visit, the ship spends five full days at sea before reaching Colombo, Sri Lanka on December 2, 2025.

Other destinations to be visited as the ship continues to Singapore include Hambantota, Sri Lanka; and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Aside from many relaxation opportunities, Mein Schiff 6 has several dining venues where guests can partake in global cuisine.

These include Hanami, serving Far Eastern dishes, Osteria, offering Italian cuisine, and two main dining rooms — Atlantik Klassik and Atlantik Mediterran, where breakfasts and lunches are served buffet style and dinners are a grand five-course affair.

Cruise fares for Mein Schiff’s adults-only retreat voyage start at 2,229 euros ($2,421 USD) for an inside stateroom.

Is TUI Cruises Testing the Adults-Only Market?

TUI Cruises’ announcement of the upcoming adults-only cruise did not provide any reason for offering its first age-limited sailing, but it could be due to guest feedback or industry trends that indicate a growing demand for more voyages without youngsters. It also could be a pilot program to gauge interest in the niche market.

Less than a handful of cruise lines operate as adult-only vacations. Viking, Virgin Voyages, and Saga Cruises each have adults-only policies. On Viking and Virgin Voyages ships, passengers must be 18 or older, while Saga Cruises accepts bookings only from guests ages 50 and up.

TUI Cruises in Cape Town

TUI Cruises operates seven ships in the Mein Schiff fleet, with the newest — Mein Schiff 7, having entered service in June 2024. The cruise line has two 4,000-guest vessels under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

Mein Schiff Relax is due to launch in spring 2025 while Mein Schiff Flow will debut in 2026. Both are inTUItion-class ships.

Other ships in the Mein Schiff fleet also are hosting just-announced themed cruises in late 2025, including the “Mein Schiff Film Festival at Sea,” onboard Mein Schiff 4 in October 2025, and a culinary-focused cruise, “Logbook of Aromas – The Spice Route,” aboard Mein Schiff 5 in December 2025, among others.

TUI Cruises had earlier confirmed it would host a series of music-themed sailings in 2025. A 7-night ABBA tribute cruise is set for October 17, 2025 onboard Mein Schiff 5 as the ship sails the Greek Islands.

Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, TUI Cruises is a joint venture of TUI AG and Royal Caribbean Group, with each owning a 50% stake in the line.