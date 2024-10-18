Gangways Cause Problems for Carnival Ship Disembarkation

Many cruise travelers choose voyages and itineraries that visit unique destinations, and it can be frustrating when glitches at those destinations can cause delays. This can mean less time to enjoy a port of call or feeling more rushed instead of the relaxed, enjoyable feel of a cruise vacation.

This was the case with the newly refreshed Carnival Panorama as the ship visited Manila, capital city of the Philippines, on Friday, October 18, 2024 during her one-way post-dry-dock sailing from Singapore back to her southern California homeport of Long Beach.

As the ship arrived in Manila, it became apparent that one of the two pier gangways available for the ship to use for guests was unsafe. This left just a single gangway for the more than 4,000 travelers to use in order to explore the port.

Multiple guests onboard reached out to Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, to express their frustration at the long lines and disembarkation delays.

Some passengers noted waiting to debark the ship for three hours or longer due to the gangway issues, with some of the crowded stairs and hallways being uncomfortably warm at the same time.

Heald responded to explain the situation in the hopes of alleviating some frustration, and urged travelers not to take their disappointment out on the ship’s crew members.

“Today in the Philippines the ship arrived to find the gangway the port was unsafe to use. This resulted in only one gangway being safe enough for guests. This has meant some delays in disembarking and the frustration of this has been felt by a few screamers on board and a lot of you writing to me,” Heald explained.

“I spoke with the senior officers who explained that the second gangway that was offered was unsafe. I saw the photos, it was and there was no way the ship would allow guests to use it. It was a safety decision and the right one.”

The photos of the second gangway clearly show extensive rust and decay, which could have made the gangway unstable and dangerous.

One guest also wrote to Heald, noting that the pier had other gangways available, but Heald clarified why they could not be substituted.

“The port had at least 7 gangways on the dock, plus Carnival has internal gangways, so Carnival needs to stop blaming ports and take responsibility,” the guest remarked.

“The gangways you saw would not fit. Plus the one other gangway we could have used was unsafe,” Heald responded. “It was a difficult day and I know the crew did all they could but this was not safe for you or any guest to use.”

Carnival Panorama returns to service with a new signature livery. (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

As for “internal gangways” the ship may carry, they are not intended for guest use and may not be able to be used on specific piers depending on size, harbor water depth, safety features, and other factors.

The ship was able to request a second gangway while in Manila, which was delivered and made available later in the day as guests were returning to the ship. This permitted faster embarkation and fewer delays, and Carnival Panorama was able to depart as planned.

The ship’s transpacific cruise is continuing with the next stop being Guam, then Honolulu, before she will arrive in California on Tuesday, November 5.

Always Treat the Crew Respectfully

Guests who are faced with these types of delays during any cruise vacation may understandably be upset, but it is never acceptable to yell at crew members about the situation.

“I know the wait was unacceptable but seeing the reports of people screaming at the crew, well, that is not acceptable, it really isn’t,” Heald said. “I hope the people who screamed and swore at the crew are reading this and realize they were wrong to do so.”

@CarnivalCruise 2 1/2 hours past the supposed disembarkation time. Excuse? Carnival has never docked here. Like the Philippines has never had a ship come to Manilla and don’t know how to disembark a cruise ship. An excursion refund would be nice. pic.twitter.com/Y0Y35AR7cI — Ryan Stone (@RyanSto39600091) October 18, 2024

If passengers are truly troubled by a situation, it is best to visit the Guest Services desk to see about a resolution. In this type of case, however, the cruise line did all that was possible to alleviate the lines as soon as safely possible.

Furthermore, guests should never expect any sort of compensation for such an inconvenience. While it can be a disruption to one’s plans for a day in port, ultimately, it is a simply a part of international travel that glitches can occur.

What is the biggest glitch you’ve faced in a port of call? Share your experiences on the Cruise Hive boards!