Engine Trouble Delays Carnival Ship Returning to Homeport

Guests aboard Carnival Conquest are having a slightly longer cruise than they anticipated, as the vessel has developed a propulsion issue that has made her late in returning to Miami, Florida on Monday, January 6, 2025.

Due to slower sailing speeds the ship will not dock until approximately 10:30 a.m., which will impact travelers’ onward plans after debarkation as well as upcoming guests boarding the ship to begin the next cruise.

“The ship has developed an issue that is limiting its speed. Our engineers are now working hard to address the matter, however, our return to Miami will be later than scheduled,” a letter delivered to guests’ staterooms read. “We know this impacts your plans to return home and apologize for this unexpected delay.”

To help travelers with those onward plans, Carnival Cruise Line will reimburse guests up to $200 per person for expenses related to changing flights. Receipts must be submitted for consideration. If guests booked airfare directly through Carnival Cruise Line, their flights will be adjusted automatically.

Carnival Conquest is finishing a 3-night weekend getaway that departed on Friday, January 3 and visited Nassau. The ship’s next cruise is a 4-night itinerary to visit Princess Cays as well as Nassau.

It must be noted that only the ship’s maximum sailing speed is impacted. All onboard operations – dining, entertainment, navigation, safety features, etc. – are fully functional.

Right now, there is no confirmation of any changes to the next itinerary. Embarking guests will be informed as soon as possible if there is any need to adjust the sailing.

Of course, embarkation will be delayed due to the ship’s later-than-expected arrival. Those details were sent to travelers via text and email to communicate new arrival appointment windows.

“Please delay your Terminal Arrival Appointment by three hours,” the message read. “Since we must allow debarking guests to leave the cruise terminal before accommodating your arrival, guests who arrive prior to their newly assigned time will be asked to return later.”

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, has also confirmed that embarkation will be later than expected.

“[Carnival Conquest] will be arriving a little later than scheduled and we have informed all the guests accordingly to revise their embarkation times,” he said.

Carnival Conquest Departure (Photo Copyright: Melissa Mayntz / Cruise Hive)

It is important that incoming guests follow their delayed embarkation times as requested. Arriving too early may result in being turned away from the cruise terminal, as crowds of embarking guests cannot be accommodated until disembarking travelers have been processed and are able to leave the port area.

Furthermore, parking availability may be much more limited until debarking guests leave the cruise terminal, and extra vehicle traffic will only create more congestion and confusion.

All guests must be checked in at the cruise terminal no later than 5 p.m. for the ship’s departure.

Recent Propulsion Problems

While the propulsion issue for Carnival Conquest is a new development, other Carnival cruise ships have had similar engine difficulties in recent months.

Carnival Liberty, sister ship to Carnival Conquest, developed propulsion issues in late November 2024 that made her very late in returning to New Orleans. Fortunately, those issues were resolved quite easily.

Carnival Vista was not so fortunate, however, as she had propulsion issues in August 2024 that resulted in a cancelled sailing in early September and multiple delays for the ship in October.

Carnival Conquest, lead ship of the Conquest class since her debut in 2002, can welcome 2,980 guests aboard for each sailing. She is homeported year-round from Miami, offering 3- and 4-night Bahamas cruises for quick, easy getaways.

With luck, her current issues will be resolved smoothly and it will be full speed ahead for Carnival Conquest‘s upcoming sailings.