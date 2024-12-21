Dubai Port Breaks Annual Record for Cruise Passenger Arrivals

Joining the ranks of hot destinations breaking passenger records in 2024, the United Arab Emirates saw tremendous growth in Dubai.

Between January and November 2024, its Port Rashid and Dubai Harbour welcomed 187 vessels and 281,775 cruise guests, handling over 1.23 million bags.

Dubai Customs reported the figures, emphasizing its ongoing efforts to enhance operations at cruise terminals, strengthen Dubai’s position in the industry, and attract more cruise ships.

“We are committed to supporting Dubai’s growing tourism sector through a strategic vision that focuses on delivering efficient, state-of-the-art custom services, ensuring a seamless travel experience for passengers arriving by air or sea,” said Khalid Ahmed, director of the passenger operations department.

Ahmed says the port also supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which was announced in January 2023 with series of goals to achieve by 2033. These goals include positioning Dubai as a leading cruise hub and to draw a city-wide tourism total of 25 million tourists annually.

Added Falah Al Sammak, senior manager of passenger operations at Al Maktoum International Airport, “Dubai Customs is continually developing its services to ensure smooth and efficient travel through its customs checkpoints, including Dubai International Airport and the city’s renowned maritime hubs.”

“Dubai’s unique position as a bridge between East and West calls for exceptional year-round service standards for travellers and tourists,” he said.

Port Rashid and Dubai Harbour anticipates another record-breaking year in 2025, and Ahmed says Dubai Customs takes “pride in being an integral part of Dubai’s global achievements in tourism and travel.”

Dubai Sees Continued Growth and Expansion

With one more month left in 2024, the cruise traffic to Dubai continues, with multiple calls throughout the month from Costa’s 5,224-passenger Costa Smeralda, Norwegian Cruise Line’s 2,340-guest Norwegian Dawn, MSC Cruises’ 4,838-passenger MSC Euribia, and AIDA Cruises’ 3,300-guest AIDAprima.

In fact, a number of cruise lines have committed to return to the port in the future, such as TUI Cruises, which signed a two-year agreement to spend two cruise seasons in Dubai last March.

Dubai (Photo Credit: Kirill Neiezhmakov)

Its 2,506-passenger Mein Schiff 4 is one of the regular visitors still stopping at the port this month, and will be the first vessel to call in 2025 when it arrives on January 2 during a 7-night Orient Ab Abu Dhabi voyage.

The Greek-based Celestyal Cruises has also committed to a long-term presence at the port, homeporting its 1,260-guest Celestyal Journey for the next three winter seasons.

The ship began its inaugural winter sailings on December 9, 2024, offering week-long winter “Desert Days” itineraries through March 2025. The ship is scheduled to return annually through 2029.

Resorts World One, operated by Resorts World Cruises, is also homeporting in Dubai through April 13, 2025. The 1,800-passenger ship is offering 2- and 3-night cruises to Sir Bani Yas, Khasab, Muscat, and Doha.

But these are not the only cruise lines seeing an increased presence in Dubai. Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Cunard, Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and MSC Cruises are seeing more passengers eager to visit the Persian Gulf.

The Hamdan bin Mohammed Cruise Terminal at Port Rashid, unveiled a decade ago on December 11, 2014, stands as the largest single, covered cruise terminal, in the world. It is designed to accommodate up to 14,000 passengers daily.

With a capacity to host seven cruise ships and up to 25,000 passengers simultaneously, the port is currently adding a new waterfront recreational area to further enhance visitor experiences.

The $6.8-billion Mina Rashid Redevelopment project will add a 3-acre beach, a floating yacht club, a swimming pool stretching 1,640 feet, and a new Dubai Mall by the Sea, outfitted with dining and recreational attractions.