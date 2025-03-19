Disney Restricts Vacation Protection Plan to US Cruisers Only

The tides have changed for passengers waving goodbye during a Disney Cruise Line Sail Away Celebration.

The cruise line has updated its policy on its Vacation Protection Plan, and now, only guests with a US address can shield their cruise investment under its travel insurance package.

This means no more Vacation Protection Plans for new bookings by those residing abroad.

To be eligible for a plan, bookings must originate from within the US or Canada, payments must be made in US dollars, and passengers’ homes must be firmly planted in the United States with an official US address.

Although the update is effective immediately, any non-US resident who previously purchased a Vacation Protection Plan for future voyages is still covered.

However, if a plan is cancelled, it will no longer be available for re-purchase under the new rules.

However, the Disney Cruise Line Vacation Protection Plans, administered by Arch Insurance Company and only available for travel booked through Disney, remains a safety net for US-based cruisers and can be purchased at any time before a final payment is made.

It can cover up to the total cruise cost for cancellations or interruptions due to emergencies, $500 for travel delays over six hours, medical expenses up to $20,000, and up to $30,000 for emergency medical evacuations.

For baggage issues, the plan provides up to $3,000 for losses and $500 for delays over 24 hours.

Additionally, the plan features a “Cancel for any Reason” credit feature. This benefit allows guests to receive future cruise credit amounting to 75 percent of the cancellation fee.

It is applicable to a new booking within one year.

Pricing for the Vacation Protection Plan varies based on cruise duration and the date of booking versus the date of sailing but can be around 8 percent of the per-person cruise cost, according to one authorized Disney Vacation Planner.

Travel Insurance Options

While Disney Cruise Line’s policy change may have some international travelers walking the plank, the plan isn’t a boarding requirement.

Travel insurance is for those who want to protect their investment in case of emergencies and is recommended as a safeguard against the unforeseen.

And Disney Cruise Line is not the only provider of travel insurance. Guests booking cruises in the future – whether residing in the US or not – can find a host of providers that will insure a cruise for emergencies, such as Allianz Global Assistance and Travel Guard by AIG.

Disney Dream in the Bahamas (Photo Credit: Adam McCullough)

Coverage is designed to reimburse guests in the event a cruise must be cancelled due to illness, injury, or the death of a family member.

It can also be beneficial if a passenger needs to cut a cruise short due to similar emergencies.

Insurance providers other than Disney also have policies that cover any delay issues, like when bad weather strikes, to help with additional expenses incurred, as well as compensation if baggage is delayed or lost.

The same goes for the costs of medical treatment, should it be needed, if purchased in a travel insurance plan that includes medical coverage not provided by individual health insurance plans, such as emergency care in remote destinations.

Many travel insurance policies also provide assistance with legal costs and fees if an incident occurs while sailing.