Disney Dream Skipping Amsterdam Due to Potential Protests

Disney Cruise Line (DCL) has informed passengers of an itinerary change for Disney Dream’s 7-night sailing starting September 1, 2024. Due to protests at the port in Amsterdam, there is a high likelihood the ship will be unable to pass through the city’s locks.

Consequently, the vessel will now spend an additional day in Zeebrugge, Belgium, and skip the planned call in Amsterdam.

“Due to issues outside of our control at the port in Amsterdam, there is a significant possibility that the ship will not be able to dock, resulting in a missed port day,” said DCL in a letter to passengers.

It continued, “Because of this, we have made the decision to modify your sailing and spend the additional day in Zeebrugge.”

The 4,000-passenger Disney Dream is set to depart on its roundtrip journey from Southampton, England on September 1. After a day at sea, the ship will arrive in Hamburg, Germany, on September 2 before three more sea days.

Scheduled to arrive in Amsterdam in the Netherlands on September 6 and Zeebrugge on September 7, the vessel will now arrive in Belgium a day early and enjoy two days at the port before returning to the U.K. on September 8.

In response to the change, Disney is offering each stateroom an onboard credit of $250 for shipboard services during the cruise.

Pre-reserved excursions in Amsterdam have automatically been cancelled and reimbursed to passengers’ original form of payment. Guests who booked their own excursions outside of the Port Adventures app will need to adjust their activities and get refunded on their own.

“We truly apologize for any disappointment with this change but know this revised itinerary will provide guests with the first-class experience they have come to know and expect from Disney Cruise Line,” the cruise line stated.

Ongoing Protests Lead to Port Disruptions

The decision to bypass Amsterdam comes amid ongoing disruptions at the port due to environmental activist protests. In recent weeks, activists from the group Extinction Rebellion have increasingly targeted cruise operations.

For instance, Royal Caribbean International’s Serenade of the Seas was blocked by protestors in Amsterdam on August 18, 2024. The 2,100-passenger vessel cancelled a call in Bergen, Norway, to get ahead of possible protests and were delayed a full day until police were able to dismantle the blockade.

Cruise Ship Protest (Credit: Extinction Rebellion)

Earlier, on August 10, its sister ship, Jewel of the Seas, accommodating up to 2,500 passengers, was similarly blocked from entering Amsterdam and forced to divert to IJmuiden, 40 minutes away.

Additionally, on August 11, Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ 700-guest Seven Seas Mariner was delayed over four hours when Extinction Rebellion blocked the entrance to IJmuiden’s port.

Read Also: Amsterdam Will Reduce Cruise Ship Visits and Move Terminal

As a result, some cruise lines have taken precautionary measures and are skipping Amsterdam altogether, including Ambassador Cruise Line. It diverted its 1,200-passenger Ambition to IJmuiden instead of Amsterdam when it learned of planned protests.

Extinction Rebellion’s direct-action tactics are driven by its claims that the cruise industry significantly harms the environment. This stance is supported by a 2022 report card from Friends of the Earth, an environmental organization addressing ecological issues.

In its report, Disney Dream was given an A- minus in reducing air pollution but a C for sewage treatment. Although the vessel’s final grade was a B-, the cruise line, in general, received a C for calling in cities without shoreside power and its use of fuel.

It did point out, however, that Disney does not utilize scrubbers on its fleet, earning it an A for water quality compliance.

The cruise line has received numerous accolades for its environmental and sustainability programs, and is targeting zero emissions across its fleet by 2030.