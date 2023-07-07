Disney Cruise Line Expanding New Wearable to Another Ship

Disney Cruise Line will be rolling out its new DisneyBand+ wearable aboard Disney Fantasy starting July 29, 2023, bringing the new wireless technology to a second ship in the fleet.

The wearable, hands-free band provides convenience and integration onboard by permitting guests to access their stateroom, make purchases, and add extra magical touches to their cruise experience.

DisneyBand+ Coming Soon to Disney Fantasy

Following the successful introduction of the DisneyBand+ to Disney Wish and the use of the wearable RFID device in Disney theme parks, DisneyBand+ will now be available aboard Disney Fantasy as early as the Saturday, July 29, 2023 sailing, a 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral to St. Maarten, San Juan, and Castaway Cay.

The band’s availability has been reported by booked guests, but it may only be available in limited numbers and on select sailings at this time. The cruise line plans to introduce DisneyBand+ aboard the entire fleet throughout 2023, but the exact timeline for each ship to integrate the technology has not been announced.

Photo: Disney

The 129,700-gross ton Disney Fantasy is the second-newest ship in the Disney fleet, having debuted in 2012 (Disney Wish is the newest, and debuted in 2022). Because the Disney fleet is older, it will take time to ensure each vessel is properly equipped for all the features of the wireless DisneyBand+ to work properly.

Using DisneyBand+ is optional for all cruise guests, and does not replace the traditional ship “Key to the World” cards which remain necessary for debarking and embarking the ship at ports of call, as well as when leaving the ship at the end of the cruise.

Benefits of Wireless Bands

DisneyBand+ is a waterproof wristband with wireless RFID technology connected to guests’ shipboard accounts and information. Guests can use the band to make onboard purchases of food, drinks, and souvenirs, as well as access their staterooms and select lounge spaces without needing a separate card.

Because the band is on the wrist, it is much more difficult to lose than a traditional card and is more convenient to carry around throughout the cruise, especially for younger cruisers.

Photo: Disney

The band is also customizable with various colors and designs, including exclusive Disney Cruise Line nautical themes that are only available to guests setting sail with the cruise line.

If guests already have a MagicBand+ from the Disney theme parks, they can also use that band for a Disney cruise or order a new band to add to their collection. Likewise, a band used for a Disney cruise can also be used at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort.

The band is rechargeable and comes with a charger to ensure it stays active and powered up for all onboard needs, regardless of the length of the cruise.

DisneyBand+ Costs

At this time, DisneyBand+ costs $35 per guest for a solid color, or $45 for a themed design. If purchased more than 11 days prior to sailing, the band is $10 off, but the discount offer is only available to US residents and is subject to availability.

Photo Credit: NAPA / Shutterstock

Once onboard, using the DisneyBand+ does not cost anything except for whatever is being charged to a guest’s onboard account – there is no usage fee or extra charge for the wireless, hands-free convenience.

Wireless Bands on Other Cruise Lines

Disney Cruise Line is not the first to introduce “wearables” as an alternative to traditional cruise ship cards. Princess Cruises’ OceanMedallion is one of the most successful and popular uses of the technology. MSC Cruises also has the MSC for Me that integrates a band, the cruise line’s app, and touchscreens around all the fleet’s smart ships (which is not yet every MSC ship, but is coming soon).

Aboard Royal Caribbean ships, the WOW band is available for guests to purchase on select ships, and is provided for free to guests cruising in Star Class.