Details Revealed on World’s Only Motorcycle Rally on a Cruise Ship

The open road is once again set to become the high seas when bikers ride the waves on the world’s only motorcycle rally on a cruise ship.

But in 2025, the High Seas Rally will make its debut aboard the new Margaritaville at Sea Islander, marking the first time the event partners with the Jimmy Buffet-inspired cruise line.

Setting sail in 2025, Entertainment Cruise Productions announced it will host its 21st High Seas Rally specifically for motorcyclists and road warriors aboard the Islander, which debuted in June 2024, bringing the brand’s laidback, tropical vibe to the open ocean.

Says Greg Laubach, executive director at Entertainment Cruise Productions, of the special cruise, “We’re always looking for ways to give our guests a week they’ll never forget.”

And that, apparently, is a 7-night roundtrip voyage to Margaritaville rather than Royal Caribbean, which had traditionally carried the rally in recent years.

Guests on this cruise from Tampa, Florida, can search for their lost shaker of salt while cruising across the Gulf of Mexico into the Caribbean with complimentary drink and Wi-Fi packages for the all-inclusive annual sailing.

Nearly half of Margaritaville at Sea Islander, which can accommodate up to 2,690 passengers when fully booked, has been reserved exclusively for High Seas Rally attendees, giving them access to unique bike events, theme nights, signature parties, and nonstop entertainment.

“We are incredibly excited to provide the iconic vacation experience that only Margaritaville at Sea can deliver, while ensuring that every beloved High Seas Rally tradition remains onboard for our community to enjoy,” Laubach continued.

Throttle the fun

Scheduled from November 2 through 9, 2025, the roundtrip High Seas Rally cruise will be filled with all the thrills and frills past attendees have come to love about the special voyage.

Beginning with a pre-cruise celebration with custom bikes, live music, and local vendors in Tampa, the cruise itself will visit Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; and Belize City, Belize. In each port, rally attendees can attend a private party.

Although the 2025 entertainment lineup has yet to be revealed, past rally entertainers, including rockers Lou Gramm, Vixen, Lita Ford, Molly Hatchet, and George Thorogood & The Destroyers, have shown rally goers a rockin’ good time.

In addition to creating a unique rally experience, the High Seas Rally is once again raising funds for the High Seas Rally Dialysis Fund and the Wounded Warrior Project through the cost of the cruise and onboard fundraising and events.

High Seas Rally 2024 (Photo Credit: High Seas Rally)

The voyage will also feature its Salute to Service Day event to honor and support military veterans, active service members, and first responders.

“Every unforgettable moment at sea contributes to causes that truly matter,” said Laubach. “The generosity of the High Seas Rally community is extraordinary and helps change the lives of many deserving individuals year after year.”

Rally guests aboard the 85,619-gross-ton Margaritaville at Sea Islander will have a choice of tropical-inspired suites and staterooms, with cabins starting at $1,870 per person.

The ship features six complimentary restaurants and seven specialty venues, along with 13 themed bars and lounges.

Onboard activities include three swimming pools and multiple hot tubs, a full casino, a spa, and quiet outdoor spaces.

All rally guests will also automatically be entered to win a 2024 Harley-Davidson FLTRX Road Glide and have the opportunity to win more through charity raffles. Bookings for the High Seas Rally are now open.