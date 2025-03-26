Cunard Ship to Join Once-in-a-Lifetime Celebration

The world’s only active ocean liner, the Carnival-owned Queen Mary 2, is going to offer a once-in-a-lifetime perspective for one of the most historic moments in US history, the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

The ship will join a landmark event in the Port of New York and New Jersey in partnership with Sail4th 250.

The non-profit organization is planning a 6-day celebration of the nation’s milestone with the largest international flotilla of tall ships and naval vessels ever assembled.

So far, ships from 17 nations have committed to the event, with more than 30 tall ships in the lineup for a July 4th river parade. Vessels from Peru, Ecuador, Spain, Germany, Chile, Italy, Poland, and many more will be part of the spectacular lineup.

Queen Mary 2 will be positioned in New York Harbor with unrivaled views of the spectacle during the ship’s “Independence Day Spectacular Voyage” that will embark on July 3, 2026.

“Cunard has a long and distinguished history with the United States, and we are proud to play a role in this momentous celebration,” said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard.

“As the world’s only ocean liner, Queen Mary 2 will offer guests an experience like no other — immersed in the excitement and grandeur of America’s 250th Independence Day. This is a truly unique opportunity to witness history in spectacular fashion, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of it.”

Guests onboard will enjoy not only uninterrupted views of the assembled ships, but also a dramatic military salute flyover by the Blue Angels as well as fireworks over the iconic Manhattan skyline.

Cunard’s rich maritime history has spanned more than 185 years, including innumerable transatlantic crossings connecting the US and Europe.

“Given Cunard’s storied history and indelible ties to the United States, we are pleased to have found the perfect seafaring partner for our nation’s historic milestone,” said Chris O’Brien, President of Sail4th 250.

Queen Mary 2 in NYC (Photo Credit: Mariusz Lopusiewicz / Shutterstock)

After remaining in New York Harbor for the beginning of the semiquincentennial (yup, that’s a real word) festivities, the ship will then set sail on her 7-night cruise that will also visit Newport, Rhode Island and Halifax, Nova Scotia before returning to the Big Apple on July 10.

Prices for a balcony stateroom for the incredible voyage start at $2,350 (USD) per person based on double occupancy.

Organizers are expecting 8-10 million visitors for the event, including spectators along the 15-mile New York and New Jersey shoreline to view the tall ships and naval vessels. Two tall ship parades are planned, one on July 3 and the larger parade on July 4.

More Historic Cruise Vacation Options

Cruise lines have been planning more and more unique and historic cruise options for guests to enjoy. These types of sailings offer unmatched opportunities for memorable cruise vacations and give guests the opportunity to have even more unique experiences during their voyages.

Eclipse cruises with astronomers onboard for special viewings are one such example. Some cruise lines also offer special itineraries with local festivals in mind, such as Mardi Gras in New Orleans or Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.

Celebrating their own milestones is another popular option for cruise lines. Carnival Cruise Line coordinated historic meetups for its 50th birthday celebrations in 2022, and is also planning similar special events for its 55th birthday in 2027.

While inaugural visits to new ports of call have always been celebrated, events such as private island debuts and other unique visits are also great occasions for cruise guests to enjoy.