Cunard Line Continues Record Bookings for Black Friday Period

Cunard Line has reported continued record-breaking bookings through the Black Friday period, continuing an increase in demand for the line’s distinctive luxury that began during the wave season earlier in the year.

With Queen Anne set to debut in May, this popularity shows just how cruise travel is in demand, especially for new vessels and amazing itineraries, both of which Cunard Line is poised to offer.

Cunard Line Sees Highest-Ever Black Friday Bookings

For the Black Friday booking period, luxury British cruise line Cunard has seen its highest-ever bookings compared to the same holiday sales period in previous years.

This follows the cruise line’s spectacular start to 2023 with the busiest ever wave season of bookings in the past 10 years. The demand for reservations covers sailings from 2023 into 2025, with the upcoming Queen Anne‘s maiden season proving exceptionally popular for cruise travelers.

“Following a record start to the year with our strongest Wave campaign in ten years, we have seen unparalleled bookings during the latest Black Friday period,” said Katie McAlister, Cunard President.

“It’s fantastic to see momentum for our newest ship Queen Anne gathering pace, and these results are testament to the enduring appeal of Cunard’s commitment to unrivalled luxury, unique White Star Service, and unforgettable holiday experiences.”

Photo Credit: Philip Schubert / Shutterstock

While the cruise line has not disclosed exact numbers for these record-breaking booking periods, it is sure to include interest from experienced Cunard Line cruisers as well as travelers new to the line who are looking for an authentic ocean liner experience.

The line prides itself on classic luxury and amazing nautical connections with its 183 years of experience offering unforgettable sailings around the world, including its iconic transatlantic journeys.

Sailing With Queen Anne

When she sets sail in May 2024, Queen Anne will become the fourth active ship in the Cunard fleet, the first time the cruise line has operated four vessels simultaneously since 1999. As a matter of interest, the ship will be the 249th vessel to ever sail with the cruise line.

“We look forward to a bumper start to 2024 with ever-increasing demand for Queen Anne as we approach the final countdown to her maiden voyage in May,” said McAlister.

The Pinnacle-class ship will be 113,300 gross tons with the ability to welcome 3,000 guests aboard. She is under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy, where her keel was laid in September 2022.

Queen Anne Cruise Ship (Image Courtesy: Cunard Line)

The new ship will bring new experiences and amenities to loyal Cunard cruisers and new guests alike, including unique specialty dining options that span global tastes, from Japan to India to Britain.

New wellness spaces will also be featured on Queen Anne, offering luxurious pampering and an elegant and relaxing retreat. The top-deck Pavilion with a retractable glass-domed roof will be especially popular, with its Wellness Cafe and fitness studio.

While Queen Anne was originally scheduled to debut in early January, supply chain issues at the shipyard during her construction led to several months’ of cancellations as her inaugural voyage was pushed back until May 2024. That first sailing will now be a 14-night Canary Islands cruise departing May 10, which will be followed by a 14-night British Isles itinerary from May 24.

The new ship will visit many desirable destinations in her first season from Southampton, including top ports in the Mediterranean, the Norwegian fjords, Scandinavia, Scotland, northern Europe, and Iceland.

Of special note will be the ship’s first historic transatlantic crossing in January 2025 as she begins her first world cruise, which will completely circumnavigate the globe from Hamburg, Germany in what is sure to be a momentous sailing.