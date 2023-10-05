Cunard Details Wellness Spaces on New Cruise Ship

Guests who sail aboard Cunard’s newest ship, Queen Anne, when she debuts in spring 2024 can expect luxurious pampering in the ship’s Mareel Wellness & Beauty experience, a combination of spa facilities and wellness programs. Several destinations within the spa retreat were unveiled to travel partners during a shipyard tour.

Travel Partners Get Sneak Peek at Shipyard

Cunard showcased the spa sanctuary spaces available to guests onboard Queen Anne when the new-build launches in May 2024. The first glimpse into the ship’s Mareel Wellness Beauty area took place at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy, where Queen Anne is under construction.

The centerpiece of the wellness center is The Pavilion, a top-deck pool and relaxation area with a glass-domed roof that can be retracted in good weather. The ship’s Wellness Studio, where fitness activities will be held during daytime hours, and the Wellness Cafe, serving nutritious cuisine for breakfast and lunch, are part of The Pavilion area.

Read Also: Cunard Line Names Captain of Queen Anne, Reveals New Ship Details

Cunard contracted with the David Collins Studio, a luxury interior design firm known for its contributions to iconic British venues such as Harrod’s and Claridge’s, to create the multi-purpose spa spaces. The pool’s glass dome, reminiscent of a greenhouse, was designed by architect Martin Francis, who was among those involved in the design of the Louvre Pyramid in Paris.

Queen Anne Open Deck

Queen Anne will also feature the Queen Anne’s Wellness Club, which will offer a program for solo cruisers. Among special events will be a solo traveler meet-and-greet on the first night of each sailing.

“For more than 180 years, Cunard has constantly refined the definitive experience of luxury ocean travel and I am incredibly excited that we are now just six months away from beginning the next chapter of our remarkable story,” said Katie McAlister, president of Cunard.

“It is both incredible and inspiring to see the progress that has been made by the craftsman, engineers, and workforce here at Fincantieri shipyard and as we start to see Queen Anne’s interiors take shape, we can all see what a truly magnificent Queen she will become,” added McAlister.

Queen Anne Captain Inger Thorhauge, Cunard’s first female ship’s captain, hosted the tour on October 5, 2023. The event followed the ship’s float-out ceremony, held in May 2023, which marks the start of the vessel’s interior design. The 3,000-guest ship’s keel was laid in September 2022, and in April 2023, the iconic red and black Cunard funnel was installed during the traditional funnel lift ceremony.

Queen Anne to Be Based in Southampton

The 14-deck Queen Anne will sail her maiden voyage on May 3, 2024. Departing from Southampton, UK, the ship will operate a 7-night voyage calling at La Coruña in Galicia, Spain, and Lisbon, Portugal.

The ship will homeport in Southampton and sail an inaugural season of 4- to 17-night cruises to a variety of destinations, including the British Isles, Canary Islands, Western Mediterranean, Scandinavia, Norwegian Fjords, and the Netherlands, among others.

Cunard’s Queen Anne Ship (Photo Courtesy: Cunard Line)

Also upgrading its culinary offerings on the new ship, in August 2023, Cunard revealed its partnership with two-Michelin star chef Michael Roux, who is creating a new menu for the ship’s Queens Grill restaurant. Roux also is revamping the menu in the ship’s Golden Lion pub, a casual space offered on all Cunard vessels.

Onboard Queen Anne, guests will find several new dining venues, including Aji Wa, serving Japanese cuisine, the Sir Samuels steakhouse, Aranya, specializing in Indian food, and Tramonto, offering Mediterranean and seafood dishes.

Queen Anne, a 113,000-gross ton ship in the line’s Pinnacle class, will join Cunard’s three existing ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, and Queen Victoria.