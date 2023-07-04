Cunard Releases Unique Inside Look at New Ship

In celebration of the cruise line’s 183rd birthday and in anticipation of the upcoming Queen Anne, Cunard Line has released intricate, vintage-style cutaway artwork to give eager cruisers a close-up view of the ship and its offerings, including popular venues and onboard activities, from the very top deck to below the waterline.

Cutaway Queen Anne Artwork

As the May 2024 debut of Queen Anne draws closer, Cunard Line is showcasing the new vessel in vintage-inspired cutaway artwork by Polish artist Dominik Bulka.

Not only does the fun and colorful image show off the spaces, venues, and activities of the new ship, but it also includes quirky references and trivia from the cruise line’s 183-year history and other ships in the Cunard fleet.

Popular and familiar spaces onboard Cunard ships are visible in the image, including the Grand Lobby and Golden Lion pub, along with the new Bright Lights Society show bar, where guests will enjoy live entertainment and exclusive performances with dramatic lighting. Shopping areas, food storage, and even crew areas can also be seen in the detailed illustration.

Savvy guests will also recognize famous features of Cunard ships, such as the red-coated bellhops that first began serving the line in 1930, and to this day offer a classic welcome to guests.

Famous faces are even integrated into the whimsical artwork, such as Elizabeth Taylor, Ed Sheeran, and Sir Winston Churchill – all of whom have sailed with Cunard over the years.

One of the most famous faces illustrated onboard is Captain Inger Klein Thorhauge, shown front and center on the ship’s bridge. The first-ever female captain for Cunard, she has served the line for more than 25 years, including as master of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth, before she will take the helm of Queen Anne.

Another famous face is that of Jimmy, a hippopotamus Cunard Line transported from Naples to Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England in 1963. While the illustration shows Jimmy port side on Deck 1, the famous animal was actually transported on the open deck with an awning over his cage and given regular cool showers for comfort.

Queen Anne Cutaway

Glimpses throughout the illustration also show different activities guests will be able to enjoy onboard, such as yoga classes, poolside movies, live music, comfortable sleep, fine dining, and so much more.

Can you find the unicorn, bride, archer, tricycle, post box, three of clubs, and skydiving bellhop hidden onboard?

Sailing Queen Anne

While the 113,000-gross ton, Pinnacle-class Queen Anne won’t be QUITE as colorful as the whimsical illustration, the ship will offer guests amazing experiences with signature Cunard service.

When she debuts in May 2024, the ship will be largely homeported from Southampton, but will also offer several departures from Hamburg and Kiel in Germany, as well as Civitavecchia (Rome) in Italy.

Cunard’s Queen Anne Ship (Photo Courtesy: Cunard Line)

In January 2025, the ship will make her maiden transatlantic crossing to New York, and her grand inaugural tour will also take her to San Francisco, Sydney, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai.

Onboard, guests will find impeccable venues and features, including the top-deck Mareel wellness studio with natural elements supporting inner peace and well-being. Steam rooms, a salt sauna, an ice room, thermal pool, and reflexology foot baths offer the ultimate in indulgent luxury to travelers.

For another type of indulgence, Queen Anne will offer dedicated dining rooms for each accommodation level, with options from fine dining to casual meals, decadent treats, and the line’s signature Afternoon Tea. Vegetarian and vegan options will also be featured throughout.

The ship will also feature multiple pools, the Sky Bar and Observation Deck, for impeccable views, abundant deck space, and much more.

Queen Anne can welcome as many as 3,000 passengers per sailing, and the ship is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy.