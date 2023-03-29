Cruises Line Offers Affordable Residential Life at Sea

Victoria Cruises Line has a long-term, cabin rental option for cruisers who want to travel the world by sea. The Cyprus-based line said cruisers who book its multi-year world cruise aboard Victoria Majestic can experience the voyage for just $79 per day.

Departs Florida in September

Victoria Cruises Line announced it is renting cabins aboard the 1,350-guest Victoria Majestic, a ship that formerly operated as Holland America Line’s Veendam before parent company Carnival Corporation sold the ship, along with Holland America Line’s Maasdam, in 2020.

Victoria Majestic will depart from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades in September 2023 and sail to 200 destinations worldwide over the course of about 27 months.

Photo Credit: Victoria Cruises Line

Cabins can be rented for a minimum of six months, with the cost decreasing for longer bookings. The company said that cruisers who rent for 37 months or longer, including indefinitely, will pay $79 per day for an inside cabin.

Victoria Cruises Line CEO Olavs Zvinelis said, ”See the sights you always wanted to experience around the world without a huge investment. Rather than having to invest in a condo on a ship or in a longer-term trip for years, Victoria Cruises Line offers our customers a more flexible lifestyle at sea.”

He added, “There is no need for our customers to pay a year or more in advance. This makes it easier for customers to plan as our rental option is more wallet-friendly. Also, as part of our loyalty program, the longer you rent, the bigger the discount.”

The line’s around-the-world trip will include about 540 days spent at ports. The ship will remain in each port for up to 7 days.

Meals, Drinks Included

Rental fees include three meals daily, drinks and room service. Cabins are outfitted with a TV, DVD player, minibar, bathrobe and towels, bath amenities, binoculars and umbrellas.

Additionally, a fruit basket and flowers are to be delivered daily. A variety of staterooms and suites are available, with different floor plans. In addition to inside cabins, premium and luxury staterooms can be rented at higher rates.

Victoria Cruises Line also is planning continuous live coverage of the ship’s journey via onboard cameras, and has plans to create a reality TV show highlighting the lives of some of the ship’s passengers. Renters must be at least 18 years old.

The line said that about half of the cabins and suites onboard Victoria Majestic have been booked, and the majority of renters have chosen the unlimited, indefinite rental period.