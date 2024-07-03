Cruise Ship Passenger Out of Pocket After Tour Company Refuses to Refund

When cruise travelers book tours for ports of call but their ship is unable to visit that port, it is standard procedure for those missed tours to be refunded.

This is only guaranteed when tours have been booked through the cruise line, however, which is an expensive lesson that some travelers are learning following an unsuccessful cruise to Greenland in September 2023.

The associated cruise was Carnival Legend‘s September 2, 2023 departure, a 14-night Greenland sailing roundtrip from Baltimore, Maryland. The ship was originally scheduled to visit two ports in southern Greenland, Nanortalik and Qaqortoq, as well as three ports in Canada before returning to Baltimore on September 16.

Carnival Pride Cruise Ship In Greenland (Photo Credit: Gestur Gislason)

Jill Reiter was eager for the sailing as a unique opportunity to visit a highly sought after destination. After booking the cruise, however, she was disappointed to learn that Carnival Cruise Line would not be offering any shore tour options in the small communities.

“These small villages are incomparable. No tours, no shops just wonderful people who live off the sea and the land and who will open their doors to you and let you share their lives. It is remarkable and oh so so quiet and peaceful,” Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador posted on his popular Facebook page when the sailings first opened for booking.

Most cruise lines offer carefully curated tours guests can conveniently book through the cruise line. These tours are not run by the cruise lines, but are from independent local operators that meet safety standards and other guidelines.

With no tours available through Carnival Cruise Line, however, Reiter turned to what appeared to be an independent travel company offering an iceberg boat tour option.

Sandra’s Cruise Tours, run by Sandra O’Leary, was offering an excursion, and would even be onboard the ship herself to ensure that all arrangements worked well during the ship’s visit to Greenland, according to a report from Consumer Rescue. Hundreds of guests onboard Carnival Legend were eager to take advantage of the offer, including Reiter, who paid $424 for her family to enjoy the tour.

Unfortunately, poor weather – the remains of Hurricane Idalia – prevented Carnival Legend from visiting Greenland and substitute ports in Canada were added instead. Guests onboard were provided with $400 (per stateroom) of non-refundable onboard credit as compensation for the dramatic change and loss of the bucket-list Greenland ports.

While that credit helped ease the sting of not visiting Greenland, it was the tour arrangements that became more challenging. Despite O’Leary having assured travelers that they would receive refunds for their excursion, the situation quickly became much more unusual.

O’Leary reportedly debarked the ship at the first stop in Canada, effectively abandoning those who had booked the local tour with her. Furthermore, Reiter claims that O’Leary changed the terms and conditions on her website to note that tours were non-refundable, which had not been mentioned prior to the cruise.

“Suddenly, we noticed that the terms and conditions on her website had changed,” Reiter said. “Now it said something about how the remote nature of the location allowed the tour operator to keep the money.”

Further drama would ensue as social media groups were formed to connect guests and different details and communications were shared. O’Leary had apparently worked with approximately 800 passengers for tours, but refused to name the local operator whom she had arranged those tours with.

Some guests, including Reiter, opted to dispute the charges for the tour through their credit card companies, but many such claims were denied because O’Leary’s website now stated that tours were non-refundable.

Carnival Legend Cruise Ship

Reiter was able to provide Consumer Rescue with screenshots of communication with O’Leary, including the statement “if [the] ship doesn’t call on the port tours are refunded.”

Further investigation revealed that O’Leary had no registration as a travel agent, and while it is not required, the lack of credentials can be suspicious. At no time did numerous levels of investigation reveal which local tour operator O’Leary had supposedly worked with, but no tour operators in Greenland require a 100% penalty if tours are cancelled prior to the scheduled visit, which these were.

Now, 10 months after the cruise, Reiter has still not received a refund for the tour, but she is cautioning others to learn from her experience.

How to Protect Your Shore Tours

The easiest way for any cruise traveler to ensure they can receive a refund if their ship does not reach a port of call where they have booked a tour is to book excursions directly through the cruise line.

If this isn’t an option or travelers prefer tours that aren’t offered through the cruise line, working through a reputable travel agent with positive reviews can be a good start.

Likewise, the tour company should also have a history of good reviews and should have credentials or other documentation available online.

Documenting all terms and conditions at the time of booking – preferably with dated screenshots or printouts – can help if a dispute becomes necessary. Guests should keep all receipts and communication just in case it may be useful.

Finally, travelers should always familiarize themselves with the tour terms and conditions before booking or confirming payment. If a tour is non-refundable, it may be best to choose a different company or option. A cruise itinerary is never guaranteed, and ships can and do change destinations due to weather, medical evacuations, mechanical difficulties, and other reasons.

Investing in travel insurance can also be helpful, depending on the terms and conditions of the individual policy. Many policies will offer some reimbursement depending on why a tour may be cancelled or unreachable.

