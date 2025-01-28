Cruise Ship Passenger Arrested for Casino Fraud in Brazil

For whatever reason, the month of January seems to be ending with a mini crime wave!

First, news broke of a Florida deputy who was arrested on drug smuggling charges at PortMiami on January 23, 2025.

But one day prior, on January 22, 2025, a 41-year-old cruise passenger was arrested in the Port of Salvador de Bahia, Brazil, on charges of fraud.

According to early reports, the Brasília resident allegedly used fake credit cards – including a virtual credit card issued in the United States – to make expensive purchases and to gamble and place bets in the ship’s casino.

The suspect initially bypassed detection, and was able to gamble and buy expensive perfumes and alcohol as soon as the stores and casino opened after embarkation.

But after he attempted to register multiple cards in the casino, the financial institutions flagged them for fraud – with the Bahia state government stating that the suspect’s alleged actions caused a total loss of more than $6,000 (USD).

When the cruiser was apprehended upon disembarking in the port, he had an iPhone, two ship access cards, and $2,600 in cash on his person.

He joins the (thankfully small) ranks of other cruisers who have unsuccessfully tried to pull similar stunts – such as the four guests who were arrested for credit card fraud in PortMiami while sailing onboard MSC Magnifica in August of 2024.

It’s unclear which cruise ship this guest was sailing on, but MSC Seaview and MSC Orchestra were the only vessels in the port that day.

But as authorities say the suspect originally boarded the cruise ship in Santos, Brazil, it was most likely MSC Seaview – which embarked from the port on January 19, 2025, on a 7-night South America sailing.

Salvador de Bahia was her first port call – meaning the detained passenger missed out on visiting Ilhéus and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, later in the voyage.

MSC Cruises’ Happier History in Salvador de Bahia

Thankfully, the vast majority of visits to Brazil by MSC’s cruise ships do not result in passengers being taken into custody.

The port, which can accommodate up to three large cruise ships and six cargo ships per day, has been experiencing a period of growth – of which MSC cruises has certainly contributed to.

Looking back at 2022, MSC Fantasia helped to kick off a record-breaking season for Brazil by being the first of nine different ships to homeport in Santos, Brazil – with some of her 3-7-night itineraries, including calls on Salvador de Bahia.

Looking ahead at cruise tracking data for the remainder of 2025, a variety of cruise lines do call on the port, which is just a short walk or taxi ride to the attractions in downtown Salvador, including brands like Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and Cunard Line.

Cruise Ship Docking in Salvador (Photo Credit: Gabriel S Fernandes)

However, MSC vessels have the greatest presence on the schedule. For example, February 2025 has 10 cruise ship calls scheduled – and eight are by MSC cruise ships (MSC Grandiosa, MSC Orchestra, and MSC Seaview).

Read Also: Why Are MSC Cruises So Cheap?

The official port numbers for 2024 have not been released yet, as the cruise season in Brazil runs from November 2024 to late April of 2025.

That said, the 2022/2023 cruise season ended on a high note – and was considered the busiest season in the port’s history.

The Salvador Maritime Terminal welcomed around 240,000 cruise guests – which is an increase of more than 59% compared to the 2018/2019 season prior to the Covid-19 pandemic shuttering the port for two years.

Local authorities continue to strive to expand cruise tourism operations in the port, which is located on All Saints Bay.