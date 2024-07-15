Cruise Lines Figure it Out as Drinks Hack from Viral Video Fails

A cruise passenger has shared his drink hacks for smuggling alcohol on cruises, garnering hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok. However, the hack has backfired, and cruise lines have caught on.

In one video posted in early July, TikTokker @imgrindface instructs viewers on how to secretly replace soda cans with alcoholic ones in multipacks without obvious tampering. The method involved meticulously opening the pack with a knife and resealing it using super glue to make it look untouched.

However, cruise staff, who pay attention to social media hacks, have adapted and enhanced their inspections to prevent similar tricks, as one unlucky cruise passenger discovered.

Security staff at one terminal opened a pack of so-called soda cans and found that they had alcohol. They even took the cans out of the packaging for inspections—they know all the tricks!

“Warning!! Cruise hack is NO GOOD, THX TO THIS GUY,” shared the passenger along with the original hack video. “We no longer can bring our own drink.”

Cruise Drinks Hack (Credit: @iamgrindface)

That did not deter @imgrindface from posting another hack on July 14 involving a wine bottle. In the new video, he says, “The soda can hack, they’re up to that. It’s not good no more. Do not sneak the drink in with your sodas; you will get busted.”

In the new video, the cruise hacker says he’s “taking it to the next level.” Using a razor blade to smoothly cut the packaging around the cork of a wine bottle and gently removing the cork so only one side is damaged, @imgrindface empties the bottle of its contents.

He then uses water to illustrate that he would replace the wine with alcohol, resealing the bottle with the undamaged side of the cork, and supergluing the label back onto the bottle.

Early commentators did not seem impressed. One wrote, “Don’t embarrass yourselves! Just buy your drink bands!” Another said, “This clown is gonna mess it up where we can’t bring wine.”

The Risks and Regulations of Alcohol on Cruise Ships

Unfortunately, sneaking alcohol onto a cruise ship can lead to several consequences, starting with the immediate confiscation of the alcohol when caught. Cruise lines may also impose fines or surcharges as penalties. In more severe cases, the guest might be asked to disembark from the ship.

Cruise lines have various methods to detect unauthorized alcohol, including scanning luggage and passengers at embarkation points, room inspections, and crew members trained to notice suspicious behavior. Even alcohol purchased at port must be stored by the ship until the end of the voyage.

Most cruise lines have specific regulations regarding the types and quantities of beverages passengers can bring onboard. For example, Carnival Cruise Line and others under the Carnival Corporation umbrella, including Princess Cruises and Holland America Line, prohibit passengers from bringing hard liquor and beer onboard.

Carnival Cruise Ship Bar (Photo Credit: Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock)

While they allow one 750 ml bottle of wine or champagne per adult over 21 years old, as do many other major cruise lines like Royal Caribbean International, wines with over 15 percent alcohol by volume, such as port or sherry, are not permitted. Nor are boxed wines.

Cruise lines often offer a variety of beverage packages to cater to different preferences and drinking habits. Royal Caribbean International, for example, has several, including the Deluxe Beverage Package, which includes virtually all alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages ranging from spirits and beers to wines and specialty coffees. Prices for this package generally range from $63 to $89 per person, per day.

Norwegian Cruise Line offers a similar setup with its Premium Beverage Package, which covers cocktails, spirits, wines by the glass, and bottled or draft beer up to $15 and costs about $99 per person, per day.

Contrary to the belief that cruise lines restrict passengers from bringing alcohol so they can profit on the sales, which does contribute to the restrictions, safety is the main priority.

Alcohol consumption needs to be monitored on ships to ensure the safety and security of all passengers, as unregulated alcohol consumption can lead to behavior that might compromise the guest’s safety, as well as the safety of others.

Cruise ships also have to comply with various international and port-specific regulations regarding alcohol. Managing the distribution and consumption on board helps ensure they meet these legal requirements.

Allowing passengers to bring unlimited alcohol could lead to logistical issues, such as the need for increased security checks and potential legal issues, especially if alcohol is provided to minors.