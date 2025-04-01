Cruise Lines Embrace April Fool’s Day With Zany Antics and Pranks

The global cruise industry has once again joined the fun on April Fools’ Day, unleashing “news” composed of pranks, hoaxes, and eye-popping headlines — all good-natured and designed to entertain. Here are some of our favorites:

You Can Learn Multiple Languages on a 5-Year Voyage

Duolingo World Cruise

Talk about cultural immersion! An educational outfit called Duolingo revealed a partnership with Carnival Cruise Line that will create a five-year around-the-world cruise, during which guests will learn to speak multiple languages.

Carnival Cruise Line is providing a new ship for the voyage — Carnival Gufo, where cruisers can indulge in the onboard activities the line is known for, like its top entertainment, great dining, themed nights and more, while the ship sails from port to port.

A special booking page is already set up, and guests can pre-order Duolingo World Cruise merchandise featuring a Captain Duo beach towel and bucket hat matching set.

“The Duolingo World Cruise isn’t just a trip; it’s an immersive adventure where guests can expand their horizons, both literally and linguistically,” said Amy Martin Ziegenfuss, chief marketing officer at Carnival Cruise Line.

“As the cruise line known for our signature fun experience, we’re excited to bring this one-of-a-kind journey to life with a brand that makes learning fun and knows how to turn education into entertainment,” Ziegenfuss added.

And for those who can’t commit to a full five years at sea, prospective cruisers can take advantage of a shorter Carnival cruise and get one free month of Super Duolingo instruction.

Royal Caribbean Unveils a Cruise Ship on Wheels!

Voyager of the Land

Royal Caribbean surprised the industry with big plans to broaden its vacation product with a massive expansion on land. The cruise line rolled out Voyager of the Land — a mega-ship on wheels that looks a lot like Voyager of the Seas.

Now cruisers can explore Australia’s east coast aboard the land-roving ship, which will have all of the bells and whistles Royal Caribbean guests have come to love, such as the Flowrider, the exciting surf simulator, and a skating rink.

No word yet on pricing, but stay tuned.

New ‘Jam at Sea’ to Delight Virgin Voyages Guests

BransonBerry

Who knew Sir Richard Branson was such a big fan of jam? The billionaire founder of Virgin Voyages and Virgin Records brought the two brands together to unveil “Jam at Sea,” celebrating not only tasty jams and preserves but also the record company’s newly signed deal with musician Nicky Jam.

“Jam at Sea” is a high-end line of fruit preserves to be found only aboard Virgin Voyages’ ships. The initiative will launch with BransonBerrry, a mix of strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries with a splash of Champagne. Cruisers will be glad to know the jams were personally approved by Sir Richard.

“As a proud Englishman, I know my way around proper jam and scones,” declared Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.

Guests will enjoy the tasty jams on breakfast tables and during afternoon tea service, and they’ll be for sale onboard, too.

Disco Days Come Back to Life on Saga Cruises

Spirit of Disco

The UK-based Saga Cruises, catering to the 50-plus market, confirmed it will take guests back in time onboard Spirit of Disco, a ship formerly known as Spirit of Discovery.

That’s right — in a nod to the older demographic who embraced — or at least can recall — the disco sounds of the 1970s, Saga Cruises announced the ship’s sun deck will be reserved for roller skating, and crew uniforms are being redesigned as three-piece white suits with medallions.

Guests can chill out in the BeeGees Bar, formerly the Britannia Lounge, and dine at two new themed venues: Funky Town, and Boogie Wonderland.

UK Line Expanding With Its Own Aircraft?

Another UK cruise company, Fred. Olsen Cruises had to pull back the so-called “leaked” footage of a branded aircraft sporting the Fred. Olsen livery, suggesting the cruise line was getting into the airline business.

It isn’t, however, the cruise line is set to resume its first fly-cruise season in the Mediterranean since the pre-pandemic era.

“We are really excited to be offering fly-cruise again from this year. We are so well-established in the Ex-UK market, and thought April Fool’s Day was the perfect opportunity for us to have some fun and get conversations flowing around our new fly-cruise programme,” said Sonia Holman, director of e-commerce and marketing at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

The fly-cruise vacations are offered onboard the line’s 1,325-guest Balmoral, bringing guests to both Eastern and Western Mediterranean ports.