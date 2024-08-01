Cruise Line Sets Passenger Limit For Polar Voyages

As the climate changes, it’s important to protect the world’s natural treasures from potential damage and pollution – and Antarctica and the Arctic are no exception.

The famous polar regions – and the animals that live there – are at particular risk due to the catastrophic damage that could occur from the melting ice, which has the potential to raise global sea levels by hundreds of feet because of global warming.

This is why authoritative organizations – namely the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) – are enforcing caps to limit the number of tourists that can visit.

The rules state that only 100 passengers can disembark at one time and that ships carrying more than 500 passengers may not make landings anywhere in Antarctica.

Small-ship cruise lines like Aurora Expeditions, which specializes in Antarctic voyages, are more than happy to comply with any rules that preserve the natural beauty and sustainability of the Polar regions.

In fact, all future Polar expeditions onboard Aurora’s three small, purpose-built vessels will carry no more than 130 guests.

“With passenger landing limits in Antarctica and some areas of the Arctic, we wanted to reinforce our commitment to providing the small ship experiences our passengers know us for, with more time off ship and more immersive activities. This change solidifies our position as one of the most intimate small ship offerings in our class for the polar regions,” said Aurora Expeditions’ CEO, Michael Heath.

“We also recognize our responsibility to protect and preserve the remote places we travel to, and we are proud to be one of the few companies visiting Antarctica and the Arctic with under 150 passengers. We remain steadfast in our commitment to responsible travel and our vision to be the global leader in sustainable expedition travel,” continued Heath.

This limit works perfectly for the cruise line’s two operating ships: Greg Mortimer, which entered service in 2019, and Slyvia Earle, which joined the fleet in 2022. Capacity for both vessels already maxes out at 130 passengers.

Douglas Mawson, a new-build that is expected to join the fleet in 2025, will be slightly bigger than her predecessors – with the ability to accommodate up to 154 guests per sailing.

An Exciting Antarctic Season Ahead

Aurora Expeditions’ annual Antarctic season will kick off in just a couple months – beginning in October and running through early April 2025.

The short season takes place during the region’s summer months, when temperatures average between 10 and 30 degrees Fahrenheit – which is the only time it’s considered safe to operate Polar voyages.

In the winter, the even colder temperatures (averaging below 50 degrees Fahrenheit) lead to the formation of sea ice that even purpose-built expedition vessels can’t always push through safely – and the Antarctic peninsula is known to have extremely fierce storms.

Photo Credit: LouieLea / Shutterstock

Aurora Expeditions intends to make the most of the 2024-2025 Antarctic season – such as by introducing new embarkation ports to East Antarctica and the Ross Sea from Hobart, Australia, and Dunedin, New Zealand, for select expeditions.

Most voyages typically embark from Chile or Ushuaia, Argentina – taking cruisers to the Antarctic Peninsula by way of the Drake Passage or sailing to the Sub-Antarctic Islands of the Falklands or South Georgia before continuing on to the bottom of the world.

The expert expedition company offers a variety of itineraries, which typically range from 9 to 34 days.

On the shorter side, a 13-night sailing operated by Sylvia Earle will embark from Chile on March 13, 2025 – and will visit the Chilean Fjords, sail through the Drake passage, and spend 4 days in the Antarctic Peninsula.

On the longer end of the spectrum, Greg Mortimer will sail a 20-night voyage out of Ushuaia. This itinerary includes the Drake Passage, 3 days in the Antarctica Peninsula, calls on Elephant Island and South Georgia, and will pass through the Weddell Sea and the Scotia Sea.