Cruise Line Has Biggest Booking Day in its History

P&O Cruises has reported its biggest-ever booking day during the Wave Season of 2023, with four of its five biggest booking days ever falling in the period.

The most popular itineraries booked were in the Caribbean, the Western Mediterranean, and the Norwegian fjords. With two Excel-class cruise ships operational currently, the UK-based cruise line has one of the youngest fleets in the industry.

P&O Cruises Proves Popular During Wave Season

Wave season is proving to be a hit for UK-based P&O Cruises, as the cruise line reported a record-breaking period in the first weeks of January. Of the five busiest booking days in history, four were recorded in the past period.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “These record-breaking days are testament to the fact that a P&O Cruises holiday provides extraordinary value for money, which is critical at the moment, and also demonstrates how much everyone values a holiday.”

“There are so many priorities for our hard-earned or hard-saved money in the current climate and a cruise offers an almost all-inclusive, individual holiday. This is clearly recognized by a new generation of cruisers with the Norwegian fjords perennially popular for those trying a cruise for the first time.”

The most popular itineraries booked by guests since the start of Wave Season are the Caribbean, the Western Mediterranean, and the Norwegian fjords.

Photo Credit: Smeerjewegproducties / Shutterstock

Popular cruises include a seven-night Norwegian fjords cruise on the Britannia. Departing on June 30, 2023, the cruise will sail from Southampton to the ports of Stavanger, Olden, Flam, and Haugesund.

Another exciting cruise included in the wave discounts is a 14-night Canary Islands cruise on the Excel-class cruise ship Iona. Departing on December 16, 2023, the cruise will sail from Southampton to ports such as Madeira, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Arrecife de Lanzarote, Cadiz, and Lisbon.

The popularity of the Wave Season deals with P&O Cruises is not surprising, given what is on offer. Besides operating two Excel-class cruise ships, the cruise line offers guests £500 of onboard credit available for select departures through April 1, 2025. This credit can be used for various onboard amenities, such as spa treatments, shore excursions, and specialty dining.

The wave season deal is valid through March 6, 2023, and includes a low 10% deposit but excludes inside cabins on cruises under seven nights.

P&O Cruises Now Has Two Excel-class Cruise Ships

P&O Cruises is a British cruise line operating under the Carnival Corporation flag. With over 200 destinations worldwide and a wide choice of holidays from two days to three months, there is something for everyone, with most cruises operating from the UK and through fly-cruises in the Caribbean.

P&O Cruises’ newest cruise ship, the 180,000 gross ton Arvia, joined the fleet in December 2022 as the second LNG-powered, Excel-class ship.

Photo Courtesy: P&O Cruises / James Robinson for Christopher Ison

Arvia offers a Caribbean maiden season of fly-cruise holidays from homeport Barbados starting January 20. The vessel is currently sailing a transatlantic crossing that will call at Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Castries, St Lucia; and St Georges, Grenada.

After some hiccups during the maiden voyage, the creases seem to have been ironed out, and the vessel has received positive reviews.

The ship boasts a unique SkyDome with a retractable glass roof and 16 guest decks. It features the first Altitude Skywalk high ropes experience, the tropical-themed Altitude Minigolf, the Altitude Splash Valley aqua zone, an outdoor Sports Arena, a swim-up bar, and an infinity pool.

Overall, cruise lines seem to be going all out during this Wave Season, when guests are rewarded with deep discounts for booking their cruise vacation early on. Yesterday Cruise Hive reported on discounts of up to 75% from Celebrity Cruises and 800 dollars worth of onboard credit.