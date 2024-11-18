Cruise NewsPort News

Cruise Industry Generates Over $197 Million for Jamaica

By Melissa Mayntz
Last Update:
Reading Time:3 min.
Princess Cruises Ship in Falmouth, Jamaica
Princess Cruises Ship in Falmouth, Jamaica (Photo Credit: Barbara Kalbfleisch)

You can receive daily cruise news updates directly to your inbox, so you don't miss a thing! Go ahead and Subscribe here.

Cruise guests want to see more of Jamaica, and they’re not shy about saying so! The Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) and Jamaica Vacations Limited recently sponsored a survey of cruise passengers and crew members, with surprising and encouraging results.

The survey was conducted from October 2023 through May 2024, during which time 1,426,485 cruise travelers visited Jamaica and of those, 81% debarked their ships to enjoy the island.

Of all visitors, 73% said it was their first visit to the island. The Caribbean island has also generated $197.8 million from the cruise industry during the 2023/2024 season.

“We have seen tremendous growth in our cruise tourism sector,” said the Honorable Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “In 2023, we welcomed 1.26 million cruise passenger arrivals which was 48.3% above 2022 figures.”

Bartlett explained that the tropical island nation is committed to continuing to welcome cruise guests with amazing experiences and opportunities they may not find elsewhere.

“To keep up with demand, we work diligently to ensure our ports and services remain updated so cruise lines, crew members and passengers have an outstanding experience from arrival to departure – including the enjoyment of our famous beaches, historical sites and adventure experiences in between,” he said.

Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, echoed with similar sentiments about the island’s commitment to working with cruise lines for exemplary experiences.

“The cruise industry has played a major role in our tourism growth,” said White. “We have welcomed over three million visitors this year so far, and that is largely due to our operators, vendors, and suppliers who work diligently to ensure the entire visitor experience – for those arriving by air or sea – is smooth sailing.”

Cruise lines visit five different ports in Jamaica. By far, the most popular is Falmouth, followed by Ocho Rios. Those two ports are only about 40 miles apart on the island’s north shore, and are frequently visited by Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, MSC Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Virgin Voyages, and more.

Montego Bay, also on Jamaica’s north shore but further west, is third most popular with visits from Carnival Cruise Line, TUI Cruises, AIDA Cruises, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, MSC Cruises, and P&O Cruises, among others.

Both Kingston, the capital of Jamaica, as well as Port Antonio on the northeastern end of the island, have fewer ship visits but can accommodate smaller ships such as those from Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Star Clippers, Windstar Cruises, and other luxury lines looking for more exclusive destinations.

Jamaica is often featured on Western Caribbean itineraries from various US homeports. Cruise arrivals, however, can be impacted by hurricane season when storms cause diversions and cancellations, which are problematic for all Caribbean destinations that rely on tourism.

Cruising’s Economic Impact on Jamaica

Altogether, cruise visitors spent roughly $136.7 million (USD) on shore tours, accommodates, restaurants, retail purchases, and other spending during the survey period. This is approximately $118 per person.

On shore, survey respondents indicated that the majority of their spending was on shore tours, which can offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as the Jamaican bobsled mountain coaster, climbing Dunn’s River Falls, tubing adventures, and much more. Top souvenirs included watches and jewelry, both of which can be fantastic bargains in the Caribbean.

Cruise ship crew members also enjoy Jamaica, with 166,790 crew members reporting going ashore when possible during their Jamaica port visits and spending nearly $8.1 million on tours, crafts, food, and other items.

Falmouth, Jamaica Cruise Port
Falmouth, Jamaica Cruise Port (Photo Credit: NAN728)

Read Also: Jamaica Cruise Ports – Full List and Overview

Furthermore, cruise lines are spending more and more in Jamaica, including port fees and taxes for more frequent visits along with navigation services from harbor pilots, utilities while docked, and other supplies.

“Cruise lines have expressed keen interest in sourcing more of their global product needs from Jamaica,” continued Barlett. “Through the Tourism Linkages Network, we are working to increase opportunity for Jamaica’s farmers, manufacturers, artisans, and other enterprises to offer these services.”

In total during the 2023/2024 cruise year, all cruise lines combined spent $49.7 million on such goods and services, making the island the fifth highest Caribbean and Latin American port for cruise line spending.

Together, cruise line, passenger, and crew member spending all helped support direct jobs for 3,920 Jamaicans with more than $36 million in wages. As cruise interest in Jamaica continues to grow, even more Jamaicans are sure to benefit from employment, infrastructure development, and other related improvements.

Have you cruised to Jamaica? Share your tips and experiences on the Cruise Hive boards!

If you enjoyed the article and would like no fuss daily cruise news to your inbox directly from Cruise Hive, you can Subscribe here.

Voting is now open at the Cruise Hive Awards, including your favorite cruise ships, cruise lines, ship features, private islands and homeports!

Melissa Mayntz
Melissa Mayntz
Melissa has been offering her expertise on cruises since 2017 and reporting on cruise news since 2021. her work has been featured in newspapers, blogs, and websites on a wide range of subjects, but cruises remain her favorite topic to cover. She has been on more than 40 voyages to the Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii, and more, and always has at least one more sailing booked on the horizon.

Don't Miss Cruise Hive's Daily Update!

Free expert cruise tips and news from Cruise Hive! We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Don't Miss Any Cruise News!

We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2024. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copy link
CopyCopied