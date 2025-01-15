Country Music Cruise Unveils Star-Studded Lineup

Country music fans have a treat awaiting them this month as the Country Music Cruise has unveiled its star-studded lineup for its 11th annual sailing.

Headlining the voyage, which sets sail on January 19, 2025, aboard Holland America Line’s Nieuw Amsterdam? John Michael Montgomery, who will perform on his farewell tour.

Montgomery, who debuted his first album, “Life’s a Dance,” in 1992, will be performing his chart-topping hits, including “I Can Love You Like That,” “I Love the Way You Love Me,” and “I Swear.”

“Our 10th anniversary sailing [in January 2024] was a very special one indeed,” said Mike Jason, president of StarVista LIVE. “Whether a guest on many of our sailings or a first-timer, everyone was warmly welcomed into the Country Music Cruise family.”

“The artists entertained us in a world-class fashion, provided plenty of great music and laughs, and created many, many special moments,” he continued.

Throughout the new seven-day cruise, up to 2,106 passengers will have numerous opportunities to interact with their favorite musicians during panel discussions, Q&A sessions, and meet and greets.

The entertainment lineup extends beyond concerts to include country karaoke, gospel hours, cornhole tournaments, and line dancing. Guests can also participate in theme nights and vow renewal ceremonies.

As an added feature, Nan Kelley, long-time host on Great American Country, will provide engaging artist interviews, cooking segments, and artist introductions.

Setting Sail with a Star-Studded Lineup

The all-inclusive Country Music Cruise, which is following the current StarVista LIVE Sandy Beaches musical cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam that returns on January 18, 2025, will depart from Fort Lauderdale.

It will travel to ports in Key West, Florida, and Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico.

Fares include daily activities, meals, and more than 100 live performances offered across seven venues, including the two-story World Stage, the Rolling Stone Lounge, and Billboard Onboard.

In addition to Montgomery’s much-anticipated performances, guests on the chartered voyage will enjoy a lineup brimming with talent, such as Moe Brandy, who will bring his honky-tonk and rodeo-themed music to life, and T.G. Sheppard, who will blend country and pop smoothly with hits like “Devil in the Bottle.”

Photo Credit: Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the powerful voice of John Berry, singing songs like “Your Love Amazes Me,” will be found alongside the Isaac family, who will sing gospel steeped in bluegrass tradition.

The musical journey will continue with Jimmy Fortune, known for his tenure with the Statler Brothers; Check Mead, formerly of BR549; Australian-born Jamie O’Neal; Mo Pitney and his deep country roots; and the energetic ensemble 50 Shades of Hay.

Plus, passengers can look forward to the return of the Elvis Tribute Artists and the special Grand Ole Opry at Sea event, where artists take the stage together for an evening of stories and songs.

For those unable to join the 2025 voyage, the 2026 Country Music Cruise lineup has been released with familiar faces like Josh Turner, Randy Owen, and Patty Loveless headlining.

That cruise will sail January 25 through February 1, 2026, from Fort Lauderdale on Holland America Line’s 2,104-passenger, 86,273-gross-ton Eurodam.

The journey will take guests and artists to Grand Turk in Turks & Caicos and St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands.