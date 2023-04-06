Celebrity Ship to Sail Real Housewives Fan Cruise

Calling all Real Housewives fans! The ultimate fan experience–and series crossover event–is about to go down in International Waters with the help of Celebrity Cruises, and all of the important details have finally been released.

Orchestrated by Flip Phone Events and Prysm Management, “WIVES AT SEA: A HOUSEWIVES FAN CRUISE” promises to be “the ultimate girls trip” in the Caribbean Sea.

With four days and nights of events and three different housewives, each representing a different spinoff of the obsessed-over reality television series.

Joining the fans will be Whitney Rose from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Ashley Darby from The Real Housewives of Potomac, and Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Come Celebrate Onboard the Celebrity Silhouette

The Housewives Fan Cruise will set sail on board the luxurious Celebrity Silhouette. Departing Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on January 11, 2024, celebrities, passengers, and crew will embark on a 4-night cruise through the Caribbean to Cozumel, Mexico.

According to Celebrity Cruises, this itinerary includes two sea days in International Waters, during which the ship will be filled with a variety of activities from game shows to drag shows and a slew of bar crawls and dance parties in between.

Real Housewives Celebrity Cruise

The resident Housewives will also participate in the games, meet and greets, Q&A panels, and dance workshops.

One of Celebrity’s most-beloved Solstice-Class ships, the Silhouette offers a modern and elegant cruising experience featuring culinary experiences crafted by MICHELIN-Starred and world-renowned chefs, a variety of unforgettable bars and lounges, as well as a plethora of other amenities from the Spa and Persian Gardens to the Quasar Nightclub.

Sitting at 122,400 tons and boasting 1047 ft and 16 decks, the Celebrity Silhouette cruise ship has room for nearly 3,000 passengers ready to celebrate The Real Housewives.

Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises)

The Bravo-based reality franchise began with The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2006 and has expanded to become an international phenomenon showcasing the lives of wealthy and drama-drenched housewives in Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Dallas, Dubai, Miami, New Jersey, New York, The Potomac, and Salt Lake City.

There is little doubt that Celebrity Cruises and Flip Phone Events will struggle to sell out this once-in-a-lifetime fan experience.

Proven Party Cruise Professionals!

This is not the first time Flip Phone Events has put on a show at sea for television fans. Famous for producing drag shows across the country, this organization was also responsible for the Golden Girls-themed “Golden Fans at Sea” cruise, as well as the Schitt’s Creek-themed “Moira’s Party Boat,” which was also on a Celebrity cruise ship.

For their latest sailing adventure, Flip Phone Events partnered with Prysm Management, the full-service talent agency that represents the Real Housewives stars.