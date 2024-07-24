Celebrity Cruises Ship to Depart on Final ‘Golden Girls’ Theme Voyage

Fans of the hit TV show “Golden Girls” have one last chance to experience the popular Golden Girls Fan Cruise, sailing from Fort Lauderdale aboard Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Reflection on March 9, 2025.

Organized by Flip Phone Events, the 6-night sailing will be the final Golden Girls theme cruise, following five successful “Golden Fans at Sea” voyages the company has sponsored in past years. The popularity of the cruises is considerable, with more than 1,000 guests sailing on previous “Golden Girls” theme sailings.

Flip Phone Events specializes in staging themed vacations and LGBTQ-Plus events, such as drag shows, dance parties, and holiday tours.

Golden Girls Cruise

The “Golden Girls” sitcom, which debuted in 1985, ran for seven seasons, and won multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards, starred Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty as four retired women sharing a home.

The “Golden Fans at Sea” cruise is designed as a celebration of the show and a tribute to the actors, all of whom have died. The show’s original writer, Stan Zimmerman, will be a special guest onboard, and other special guests will be announced in the coming months.

Many events are planned, including trivia games, dance parties with music from the 1980s, panel discussions, pool parties, music and karaoke, bingo games, and character costume competitions.

Sailing from Port Everglades, cruisers who book the Golden Fans at Sea voyage will visit Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Mexico, and Bimini, Bahamas. Fares, starting at $1,694 per person, double, cover all drinks and meals, WiFi, crew gratuities, and all themed activities.

Besides hosting previous “Golden Girls” theme cruises, Flip Phone Events, working with Prysm Management, also has created special cruises onboard Celebrity Cruises’ ships tied to other hit TV shows.

In January 2024, the companies hosted “Wives at Sea: A Housewives Fan Cruise,” celebrating the popular “Real Housewives” series, onboard Celebrity Silhouette. It was a 4-night cruise from Fort Lauderdale calling at Cozumel.

And in March 2023, a “Schitt’s Creek” fan celebration cruise, “Moira’s Party Boat,” was held onboard Celebrity Summit. Sailing from Miami, the 4-night sailing that called at Key West and the Bahamas featured themed events such as a costume party and pool party.

Celebrity Reflection Offers 7 Suite Categories

Guests booking the 2025 “Golden Girls” cruise will sail aboard Celebrity Reflection, the largest of Celebrity Cruises’ five Solstice-class ships. The 126,000-gross ton ship that accommodates 3,000 guests in double occupancy, entered service in 2012.

The 17-deck ship offers three stateroom categories, inside, oceanview, and veranda, and seven categories of suites, including Sky Suites, Aqua Sky Suites, Celebrity Suites, Signature, Suites, Royal Suites, Penthouse Suites, and the top-level Reflection Suites.

Celebrity Reflection Cruise Ship in the Caribbean (Photo Credit: Khairil Azhar Junos)

All suite guests are located within the ship’s private area, called The Retreat, which offers access to a private lounge and restaurant. Guests can indulge in relaxing treatments at the ship’s Canyon Ranch Spa.

The ship features 13 dining venues, including six specialty restaurants: Le Petite Chef at Qsine, Murano, Tuscan Grille, Lawn Club Grill, The Porch, and Sushi on Five.

Guests who travel with children for the “Golden Girls” celebration cruise will find plenty for youngsters onboard Celebrity Reflection. The Camp at Sea program is geared to kids ages 3 to 12, with supervised activities that include sports and competitions.

The ship also features Teens Club, a dedicated space where teens can participate in video game tournaments, dances, and other events.

Celebrity Reflection is based year-round in Fort Lauderdale, and operates 3- to 10-night Bahamas and Caribbean cruises.