Celebrity Cruises Ship Begins First-Ever UK Sailing Season

Celebrity Apex has made a phenomenal debut in the UK as she shifts homeports to Southampton for her first-ever season sailing from the classic maritime city.

The ship is the first of the revolutionary Edge-class vessels to call the UK home, and she will be offering a variety of itineraries for eager travelers to enjoy.

The 130,818-gross-ton Celebrity Apex is departing from her new homeport for the first time on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 for an 8-night Norwegian fjords itinerary. Scheduled ports of call include Flam, Geiranger, Alesund, and Kristiansand in Norway, as well as Zeebrugge, Belgium, before the ship returns to Southampton on May 23.

Additional itineraries Celebrity Apex will sail from Southampton range from 4-13 days, offering great options to meet travelers’ preferences for different vacation experiences. Dramatic scenery, idyllic villages, sandy beaches, centuries of culture, world-class shopping, and more await guests at different ports Celebrity Apex will visit in the coming months.

Celebrity Apex Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: The Hungarian Sailor)

Destinations include not only Norway and the rest of Scandinavia, but also Iceland, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, and the Canary Islands. Of special note is the ship’s July 8 departure, a 12-night Norwegian fjord and Arctic Circle sailing, a bucket-list itinerary for many travelers.

Celebrity Apex will remain homeported from Southampton through the end of October, leaving for the last time on October 23 with a one-way transatlantic cruise to Fort Lauderdale, calling at the Azores and Bermuda along the way.

The ship herself is also an amazing destination for travelers to enjoy, no matter where she is sailing on any given departure. The multi-purpose Magic Carpet venue will transform for different needs at different destinations, and guests will also enjoy the exclusive Retreat area, the ship’s stunning Rooftop Garden, extensive wellness offerings, and much more.

“We’re bringing one of our most innovative ships, Celebrity Apex, to Southampton, providing guests the opportunity to sail in style directly from the UK,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises.

“It’s an exciting time as we elevate cruising from the region, enabling our guests to explore and restore with premium facilities, elevated food and drink experiences, and exciting activities and entertainment.”

Celebrity Apex Cruise Ship

Celebrity Apex offers 29 different restaurants, bars, and lounges, as well as energetic production shows, outstanding live music, and a wide range of onboard activities and options for guests to make outstanding memories. Elevated offerings are available throughout the ship, and on every deck travelers will find something different to discover.

Celebrity Apex can welcome 2,910 guests at double occupancy, and up to 3,405 guests when fully booked with all berths filled. The ship is also home to more than 1,300 international crew members to ensure everyone has a truly phenomenal cruise vacation experience onboard.

Where Are the Other Edge-Class Ships This Summer?

Celebrity Cruises’ innovative Edge class is a popular choice for cruise travelers, offering distinctive luxury paired with the cruise line’s outstanding service and modern vibes.

Celebrity Edge debuted in 2018, followed by Celebrity Apex in 2020. Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Ascent followed in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

While Celebrity Apex is offering summer sailings from Southampton, Celebrity Edge is spending the summer in Alaska with 7-night roundtrip sailings from Seattle.

Celebrity Beyond is currently homeported from Fort Lauderdale with outstanding 6- and 8-night Caribbean itineraries. The newest member of the class, Celebrity Ascent, is offering varied Mediterranean cruises departing from Barcelona, Athens, and Rome.