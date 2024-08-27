Celebrity Cruises Ship Adjusts Itinerary Due to Approaching Typhoon

As Typhoon Shanshan barrels towards Japan, guests aboard the Celebrity Millenium have found their itinerary altered.

The Celebrity Cruises’ 2,138-passenger ship set sail on Monday, August 19, 2024, in good weather. But as the ship makes its 12-night journey around Japan, having already visited Kobe, Osaka, Hiroshima, and Nagasaki, passengers received a notice of an itinerary change once the ship arrived in Jeju, South Korea, on August 27.

“We hope you’re enjoying your time aboard Celebrity Millennium!” the letter from Celebrity began. “Along with our Chief Meteorologist, Craig Setzer, we’ve been closely monitoring the path of Typhoon Shanshan. Like a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean, Typhoon Shanshan is expected to be a Category 3 storm when it approaches southern Japan this week.”

As the vessel’s itinerary back to homeport in Tokyo, Japan, on August 31 included calls in Kagoshima and Shimizu in southern Japan, the cruise line has decided to divert the ship to maintain passenger safety.

“In order to safely avoid the typhoon and its impacts, a route taking us north and keeping us far from the storm is best to maintain a safe and comfortable sailing,” the letter continued.

Instead of visiting Kagoshima on August 28 and Shimizu, near Mt. Fuji, on August 30, guests will now spend the 28th and 30th at sea and call at Hakodate, Japan’s third-largest city, on August 29.

Shore excursions booked through Celebrity in Kagoshima and Shimizu have automatically been cancelled and passengers will receive refunds in the form of onboard credit to their SeaPass Account to be used anywhere onboard the ship or for new excursions in Hakodate.

Additionally, any funds remaining at the end of the cruise will be refunded to the credit cards on file.

However, passengers on the 90,940-gross-ton vessel who booked independently will be responsible for the cancellation of shore excursions and will need to work out refunds through the tour providers.

“We apologize for the last-minute change caused by the weather – your safety and well-being are always our highest priority,” said the cruise line.

Typhoon Shanshan Approaches Southern Japan

As Typhoon Shanshan advances toward Japan’s southwestern islands, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued warnings about severe weather conditions poised to strike the region.

Currently located about 80 miles west of Amami Island on August 27, the storm is tracking north with powerful winds reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale classifies storms with this wind speed as Category 2.

Typhoon Shanshan Advisory as of August 28. (Photo: Japan Meteorological Agency)

However, meteorologists predict wind speeds may reach up to 155 miles per hour by August 28, making it a Category 3. The storm is also bringing torrential downpours.

Although air and train transport has been suspended in the area, the Japan Coast Guard has yet to implement no-entry advisories for large vessels or evacuations. If advisories are imposed, they will be announced 24 hours before the storm zone reaches the affected areas.

Passengers onboard Celebrity Millenium have been reassured by the crew. “Please know, being onboard a ship is one of the safest places to be because we are faster and can move out of the way of any inclement weather,” the letter stated.

Like the Atlantic and Caribbean’s hurricane season, typhoon season in Japan typically runs between May and October, with August and September peak season. During these times, passengers may elect to purchase cruise insurance that offers protection from weather-related issues.