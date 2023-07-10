Celebrity Cruises Changes Itinerary in a Good Way

Celebrity Cruises has reached out to guests booked aboard Celebrity Millennium for the June 8, 2024 sailing to notify them of itinerary changes.

Instead of dropping or shortening ports of call, however, this cruise will now enjoy slightly more time in port and adjusted times for an even better cruise experience.

Celebrity Millennium Itinerary Adjustments

Guests booked aboard Celebrity Millennium‘s June 8, 2024 cruise – a 12-night “Best of Japan” voyage from Tokyo – will have a slightly different itinerary than originally planned.

Celebrity Cruises has reached out with adjustments that impact five ports on the schedule to permit guests to plan accordingly.

“We’re reaching out now to make you aware of a change to this sailing’s itinerary, made in cooperation with our global partners,” the email read. “To ensure smoother sailing, and the absolute best cruise experienced possible, a modified navigational path had been plotted for this sailing, which has adjusted some call times in port.”

A total of five port times have been altered, resulting in some extra time in port and slightly adjusted visit windows.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

The very first port – the ship’s homeport of Tokyo – is adjusted, as Celebrity Millennium will be departing at 7 p.m. on June 8, 2024 rather than 9 p.m. as originally planned. Guests joining the ship later on embarkation day will need to take note of this adjusted time to be sure they arrive on schedule.

By leaving Tokyo two hours early, the ship will reach the first port of call – Mt. Fuji (Shimizu) – two hours early, at 7 a.m. The departure time for Mt. Fuji remains at 7 p.m., giving guests an extra two hours to explore this amazing destination.

The overnight call in Kyoto from Tuesday, June 11 to Wednesday, June 12 has been shortened by two hours, as the ship will depart Kyoto at 3 p.m. on Wednesday rather than 5 p.m. as originally planned.

The next port of call – Hiroshima – is also adjusted, and Celebrity Millennium will be docked from 1-10 p.m. on Thursday, June 13 rather than the earlier docking time of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The total time in Hiroshima remains unchanged.

Finally, the call to Busan, South Korea has also been adjusted by one hour, and the ship will be in port from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. instead of from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., but again, the total time remains the same.

Shore Excursions Adjusted as Needed

Celebrity Cruises has assured guests on the impacted sailing that any pre-booked tours through the cruise line will be automatically adjusted if necessary to accommodate the new port times. If any tours need more than minor adjustments, guests will be contacted about those changes.

If guests have booked independent excursions, they are urged to contact their tour operators about making adjustments or cancelling arrangements if need be.

Photo Credit: Alexander Piragis / Shutterstock

“It is never our desire to present challenges to your holiday planning,” the letter concludes. “We thank you sincerely for your patience and understanding as we navigate this necessary change.”

These changes and the extra time to visit Mt. Fuji give guests on this once-in-a-lifetime cruise itinerary wonderful opportunities to immerse themselves in the fabulous history, culture, art, and beauty of Japan for a vacation they will never forget.

Visiting Japan Aboard Celebrity Millennium

The 90,963-gross ton, Millennium-class Celebrity Millennium can welcome 2,138 guests per sailing, with approximately 950 crew members aboard to deliver truly celebrity-worthy service.

The ship is currently homeported from Seward, Alaska and Vancouver, Canada during the Alaska sailing season, but will be offering a variety of Asian itineraries from mid-September 2023.

The “Best of Japan” voyages are a favorite, and it is possible that additional departure dates will have similar changes to port times.

Guests booked on upcoming Celebrity Millennium Japan cruises should stay in close contact with the cruise line for updates and notifications so their travel plans can be kept updated.