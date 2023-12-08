Celebrity Cruise Ship Arrives at Caribbean Island for First Time

The island paradise of St. Kitts welcomed the Celebrity Beyond for the first time. The ship’s inaugural visit to this Caribbean destination is the first of several taking place during the 2023-2024 cruise season, marking a significant milestone in the partnership between Celebrity Cruises and the small country.

Celebrity Beyond’s Inaugural Visit To St. Kitts

On the morning of December 8, 2023, Celebrity Beyond, part of Celebrity’s Edge-class fleet, arrived in St. Kitts for her inaugural cruise call.

The Celebrity Cruises ship visited the small Caribbean country as part of its 10-night Southern Caribbean cruise, which also included Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Roseau, Dominica; Bridgetown, Barbados; and St. Johns, Antigua.

St. Kitts is part of the dual-island nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, which is located in the Eastern Caribbean. The ship docked in Basseterre, which is the capital and the gateway to popular tourist destinations like South Friar’s Bay, Independence Square, and the Victorian Berkeley Memorial Clock Tower.

Celebrity is one of many cruise lines visiting St. Kitts during the island country’s unusually busy winter season. The Caribbean cruise port expects 342 ships to dock on its shores this winter, marking an unprecedented surge in tourism, with bigger and newer ships adding St. Kitts to their itineraries.

Photo Copyright: Doctor Alonso / Shutterstock

The vessel received a warm welcome from the locals and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority alike. With more port calls on the horizon in the 2023-2024 cruise season, St. Kitts Tourism Authority is looking forward to strengthening its relationship with Celebrity Cruises and showing guests what the island has to offer.

“The arrival of Celebrity Beyond marks a significant milestone in our flourishing partnership with Celebrity Cruises. We are delighted to introduce our island paradise as a premier destination on this ship’s itinerary. St. Kitts boasts an unparalleled combination of natural beauty, rich heritage, and warm hospitality, and we look forward to showcasing the best that our island has to offer to all Celebrity Beyond passengers,” says Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism.

The island will be included as part of Celebrity’s 10-night “Ultimate Southern Caribbean” voyages onboard Celebrity Beyond, which are offered on select dates between January and April in 2024 and depart from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Along with St. Kitts, the luxury ship will also be sailing to Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Castries, St. Lucia; Bridgetown, Barbados; and St. Johns, Antigua.

Future Sailings To St. Kitts

Celebrity Cruises will return to St. Kitts’s pristine shores several more times in the 2023-2024 season, as well as in the years beyond.

Photo Courtesy: St. Kitts Tourism

For cruisers who like to plan ahead, Celebrity has also released seven-night itineraries onboard Celebrity Beyond that include St. Kitts, beginning in October 2025 through April 2026. These cruises will set sail from Miami, Florida, and explore St. Kitts, St. Thomas, and Puerto Plata.

Celebrity Ascent, the most recent addition to Celebrity’s Edge-class fleet, will also follow its sister ship’s lead. The Celebrity Ascent will make her own inaugural cruise call to St. Kitts at the end of December after completing her maiden voyage, which began on December 3.

Like the Celebrity Beyond, the Celebrity Ascent also has itineraries scheduled through 2026 that include St. Kitts as a port of call.