Carnival Will Not Permit Onboard Sales of Popular Item

Girl Scout Cookie season is beginning, but not onboard Carnival cruise ships. Following a request to set up shop on a ship, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, has confirmed that the sales will not be permitted, with tremendous support from other guests.

Whether the classically original Trefoils, the ever-popular Thin Mints, or the crispy Samoas, Girl Scout Cookies are undoubtedly popular, and many devoted fans stock up on their favorites every year.

Guests onboard Carnival’s fleet, however, will not be stocking up onboard. One guest reached out to Heald requesting permission to set up a table to sell cookies during their sailing, but was quickly denied.

The guest was unhappy with the decision, and didn’t hesitate to let Heald know their thoughts.

“Girl Scout cookies are an innocent little thing and refusing my girls to be able to sell theirs is probably the most non-Christian thing I’ve ever heard,” the guest commented. “All we want is to allow them to do this twice during the cruise in a public space like the foyer.”

Quite obviously, the guest has not considered the implications that if their girls were permitted to do this, then every Girl Scout setting sail during cookie season ought to be able to do the same. This would be overwhelming and potentially open the figurative door for all types of onboard sales.

“I have nothing against Girl Scout cookies, but if you allow them to sell, then you have to allow all other groups to do the same,” another guest noted. “The whole ship would be one big garage sale. No thanks. I can buy my Girl Scout cookies from the kids in my neighborhood.”

Read Also: Cruise Ducks – Everything You Ever Wanted to Know!

Other guests pointed out the wide-ranging amount of fundraiser sales done by other groups, such as youth sports leagues, church groups, school classes, charity organizations, and more. If one group gets permission to sell onboard a cruise, it would be difficult to establish a policy prohibiting other sales.

Heald posted the idea of Girl Scout cookie sales onboard as part of his daily poll on his Facebook page, with very conclusive results.

Of the more than 49,000 votes (as of this writing), 36% or roughly 17,700 respondents agree that not permitting cookie sales is the right decision. Fewer than 1% think such sales should be allowed.

No Soliciting Permitted

Heald has addressed the idea of private sales and solicitations previously, when the idea of adding business cards to the popular game of cruising ducks was suggested.

“Why can’t we put business cards with the ducks we hide on every cruise?” a guest asked Heald in February 2024. “Where is the harm in this? Why does every cruise line but yours allow for us to give the gift of laughter with the ducks we hide and get no return for doing this?”

Carnival Liberty Promenade Deck (Photo Credit: Ihor Koptilin / Shutterstock)

At that time, Heald confirmed that while business cards attached to the rubber ducks weren’t explicitly forbidden, Carnival Cruise Line does indeed have a no soliciting policy.

This is actually part of Carnival’s Cruise Ticket Contract, which every guest agrees to when they book their cruise vacation.

“Guests shall not solicit anyone on the Vessel for any commercial, professional, illegal, or illicit purposes,” section 9(a) of the contract reads.

Of course, there is no policy prohibiting travelers from bringing their favorite Girl Scout cookies onboard as a snack or a special treat for crew members, so long as the cookies are sealed in their original packaging.

And if any guest does bring Girl Scout cookies onboard, don’t forget the milk (Carnival already has all your favorite types of milk) to enjoy that delicious treat in style!