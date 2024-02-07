Carnival Updates Guests After Ship Hits Pier and Remains in Port

Carnival Cruise Line has provided an update to guests onboard Carnival Magic about the ship’s condition and plans for the remainder of their 6-night “ShipRocked” cruise.

This follows a confusing day on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, when the ship inadvertently made contact with the pier in Jamaica, resulting in unusual but essential responses to ensure everyone’s safety.

Carnival Magic Spending Another Day in Jamaica

After heavy swells and strong winds caused the pier to collapse in Jamaica while Carnival Magic was docked, resulting in the ship making contact with the pier, the cruise ship will be remaining in port in Ocho Rios for another full day. This extra time will permit a team of experts to thoroughly assess the ship.

Photos circulating on social media show significant dents and paint scratches on Carnival Magic‘s hull, but it is unknown whether the ship will require immediate repair before continuing her sailing.

Carnival’s notification letter delivered to guests’ staterooms explained the incident, the immediate response, and the plan for Wednesday so everyone is aware of what comes next.

“As you know, Carnival Magic was involved in an incident [Tuesday] morning when strong winds and swells caused the pier fender to collapse under pressure, and the ship made contact with the pier. There were no injuries, and all the ship’s services remain operational,” the letter explained.

Carnival Magic Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: NAN728)

“For the safety of everyone on board, it was necessary to leave the area and return to dock at another nearby pier. This allowed guests who went ashore to rejoin the ship.”

Carnival Magic was originally planned to depart Ocho Rios at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, but will now remain in port until 5 p.m. on Wednesday while the ship undergoes assessment. The cruise line is making new shore tours available, and guests may also go ashore independently to enjoy more of what the Jamaican hotspot has to offer. All guests must be back aboard Carnival Magic no later than 4:30 p.m.

Next Port Cancelled

The next stop on the itinerary was to have been Grand Cayman, but that visit had already been cancelled due to forecasted weather conditions. The ship staying in Ocho Rios will give passengers more time to have fun ashore. At the same time, the ShipRocked activities for this themed sailing will continue onboard.

“Your hosts ShipRocked and our team will have a full day of concerts and activities for you on board,” the letter read. “We were looking forward to delivering the full itinerary you had expected and share your disappointment, but trust you understand this decision was made with everyone’s safety in mind.”

All Carnival shore excursions, taxes, fees, and port expenses for Grand Cayman are being automatically refunded to guests’ onboard accounts.

Carnival Magic in Ocho Rios

The next destination on the itinerary is Bimini in the Bahamas. Carnival Magic is scheduled to visit there on Friday, February 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. At this time, there are no changes to that plan, but the cruise line will keep guests updated if further alterations to the schedule are necessary.

The 130,000-gross-ton, Dream-class Carnival Magic is currently homeported from Miami, offering 6-, 7-, and 8-night Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean itineraries. The ship can welcome 3,690 guests aboard at double occupancy, or as many as 4,724 travelers when fully booked with all berths filled.

Also onboard are more than 1,300 international officers and crew members to ensure everyone remains safe and has a truly magical cruise vacation.