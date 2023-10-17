Carnival Ship to Sail Europe, New Cruises Open From the US

Carnival Cruise Line announced it will deploy Carnival Miracle to Europe in summer 2025, offering a series of sailings from ports in England, Portugal, and Italy.

At the same time, it opened a slew of new cruises from US ports in 2025-26, with 100 of those sailings calling at Celebration Key, the cruise line’s new exclusive destination on Grand Bahama Island.

Carnival Miracle Heads to Europe in 2025

The Spirit-class Carnival Miracle, a 2,124-guest ship, will operate a 16-cruise series in Europe during the summer of 2025, Carnival Cruise Line revealed on October 17, 2023. With three homeports planned, the ship will offer British Isles, Northern Europe, and Western Mediterranean voyages.

Carnival Miracle will launch her first season in Europe with a 7-day, May 11, 2025, sailing from Lisbon, Portugal, to Dover, UK, with calls in Spain and France. Sailing from Dover, Carnival Miracle will operate nine cruises on 9- to 15-day itineraries.

Sailings from Dover will include British Isles ports, such as Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Liverpool, England. Several cruises will venture farther afield, including north to Iceland, and east to Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Denmark, and Helsinki, Finland. Some sailings will feature ports in the Western Mediterranean, including in Spain, Portugal, and France.

Carnival Miracle Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Ritu Manoj Jethani)

Sailing on August 10, 2025, Carnival Miracle will operate a 15-day repositioning cruise from Dover to Rome (Civitavecchia), and begin a series of 8- to 14-day voyages with port calls in Istanbul and Kusadasi, Turkey; Athens and Mykonos, Greece; Naples, Italy; and Messina, Sicily.

Carnival Miracle, on November 8, 2025, will depart Rome to sail a 14-day transatlantic voyage to Tampa, Florida, where she will be based for a series of winter cruises in the Caribbean.

The repositioning cruise to Tampa will be a Carnival Journeys voyage, and will feature port calls at Cartagena, Spain; Ponta Delgada, the Azores; and Nassau, Bahamas.

Once in Tampa, Carnival Miracle will offer 6- to 8-day sailings toward the end of 2025 and into 2026. Her series of sailing will include visits to destinations such as Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan, Honduras; Belize; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Colon, Panama; Montego Bay and Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Cozumel, Mexico, and others.

Line Opens 100 Sailings From US Ports

Carnival Cruise Line has opened for bookings a slew of sailings in 2025 and 2026 from Miami, Tampa, Port Canaveral, and New Orleans.

The cruise line’s new private destination, Celebration Key, will be a port call on 100 of the newly opened sailings. The additional cruises bring to 500 the number of itineraries that will feature the private retreat.

Carnival Cruise Line in September 2023 announced about 400 cruises on 12 ships would visit the destination, and opened the sailings for bookings, promising there would be more to come. Celebration Key, a $200 million development on Grand Bahama Island, will offer an authentic Bahamian experience when it opens in July 2025.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Celebration Key

With the latest announcement, 18 Carnival Cruise Line ships from nine US homeports will call at Celebration Key. Among the ships now scheduled to call is the 2,214-guest Carnival Paradise, which will offer 4- to 6-day cruises from Tampa.

From PortMiami, three ships will include Celebration Key on their itineraries, including the 4,000-guest Carnival Horizon, the 3,690-guest Carnival Magic, and Carnival Sunshine, accommodating 3,000 guests.

Guests sailing from Port Canaveral can visit Celebration Key onboard the 3,934-guest Carnival Vista, which will sail alternating 6- and 8-day cruises to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean. Also from Port Canaveral, the 5,200-guest Carnival Venezia will operate three Carnival Journeys voyages, each 14 days.

And from New Orleans, the cruise line has opened a series of sailings onboard Carnival Valor. The ship, with a capacity for 2,980 guests, will sail Western Caribbean cruises of 4- to 5-days, plus two Carnival Journeys voyages.

Both are transatlantic sailings, as the ship repositions to Barcelona. The crossings are 16 days each, with the New Orleans to Barcelona cruise in April 2025 and the reverse route in June 2025.