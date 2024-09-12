Carnival Ship Forced to Sail Cruise to Nowhere Following Storm

Carnival Valor, already delayed returning to her New Orleans homeport due to Tropical Depression Francine, will now operate her next sailing without any ports of call.

While this is not an ideal situation, passengers will still be able to enjoy all the ship’s amenities and service even if they aren’t stopping at any ports.

Carnival Cruise Line provided the update to booked guests on Thursday morning, September 12, 2024, after confirming that the ship would already be delayed at least a full day in returning to Port NOLA.

“We remain in close contact with port officials in New Orleans and are still working on our operational plans for your cruise, which we expect to depart tomorrow, Friday, 09/13/2024,” the brief email update read. “Given the shortened duration, we will operate as a voyage without a port of call visit.”

Carnival Valor had originally been scheduled to depart on Thursday, September 12, for a 4-night Western Caribbean itinerary. The only planned port of call was Cozumel, Mexico, where the ship was to have spent the day on Saturday, September 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Because the ship will now not be leaving until Friday, September 13, there is not enough time for the vessel to cover the approximately 700 miles from New Orleans to Cozumel with adequate time for guests to enjoy the destination.

While details are still being worked out, Carnival Cruise Line will undoubtedly refund all port fees and taxes related to Cozumel to passengers’ onboard account.

While no other compensation is required, there may be additional onboard credit or a partial refund offered as a gesture of goodwill and acknowledgment of the dramatic vacation change.

Any pre-paid shore tours booked through Carnival Cruise Line will also be automatically cancelled and refunded, as is standard practice whenever a port of call is cancelled.

Guests may also be permitted to cancel their sailing for a full refund, but that decision is up to the cruise line and has not yet been confirmed. A further update for available options will be provided later on Thursday afternoon.

“Thank you again for your patience and please do make sure you stay tuned to the text alert and your emails,” said John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador. “I truly hope everyone is safe that has been or will be in Francine’s path.”

What About Guests Onboard?

Of course, with Carnival Valor delayed, guests onboard are also having an unexpectedly extended cruise. To be clear, the vessel is in no danger and all onboard operations – hotel features, entertainment, navigation, safety, restaurants, etc. – are perfectly fine.

Instead, Carnival Valor is remaining at sea until Port NOLA has cleared inspections and is able to safely resume operations. This includes ensuring the mouth of the Mississippi River is clear of any debris and navigable for different vessels.

Guests currently on the ship have received updates about their extra day onboard.

Photo Credit: Carnival Valor in New Orleans

“It will take some time to fully assess the Mississippi River channel to ensure that the ship can safely sail into New Orleans,” the letter delivered to staterooms read. “It is now clear that we will not be able to return to port until sometime Friday, September 13. We do not yet know the actual arrival time, but we will advise you as soon as possible so you can accurately make travel plans.”

To help guests make plans and stay in touch with family and friends not on the ship, internet service is being provided for all guests at no charge.

Furthermore, there will be no charge for the extra cruise day, including for any pre-purchased beverage packages, Wi-Fi, or gratuities.

Finally, Carnival Cruise Line’s partners at the Port of New Orleans will be waiving the extra day’s parking fee for any travelers who have a vehicle parked at the port.

“We know you are eager to get home and appreciate your patience and understanding. My team and I will continue to take great care of you during our extended time together,” the letter finished, signed by the ship’s master Captain Giuseppe Castrogiovanni.

Stay tuned to Cruise Hive for further updates on Carnival Valor‘s status and how the next sailing will be impacted by any further delays.