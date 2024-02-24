Carnival Ship Develops Issue, Delayed Return to Homeport

Carnival Legend has developed a technical issue impacting its cruising speed, which will delay the vessel’s return to her Baltimore, Maryland homeport on Sunday, February 25.

This will likewise delay embarkation for the next cruise, and Carnival Cruise Line reached out to guests late Friday evening to alert them to the developing situation.

Carnival Legend to Be Delayed

Carnival Cruise Line has notified guests for the February 25 departure of Carnival Legend that due to an issue impacting the ship’s overall cruising speed, the vessel is expected to be delayed in her return to Baltimore. Therefore, embarkation for that sailing will now be delayed as well.

“Earlier today, Carnival Legend developed an issue that is affecting its cruising speed,” the notification explained. “The vessel has stopped to allow our engineers to make the repairs. As a result, it is now clear that our scheduled return to Baltimore will be impacted and your embarkation will be revised.”

The ship was originally scheduled to return to Baltimore at 8 a.m. on Sunday, February 25. For now, the length of the delay is unknown, but as Saturday, February 24 is planned as a day at sea, the ship may be able to make up some lost time if the repairs proceed smoothly.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and provide you with an update by 2:00 PM (ET) [Saturday],” the notification stated. “Please do not proceed to the cruise terminal until you receive our final update.”

Guests are urged to sign up for text alerts to be sure they receive updates in a timely manner.

The 88,500-gross-ton, Spirit-class Carnival Legend is currently sailing a 7-night Bahamas itinerary that departed Baltimore on February 18, with calls to Nassau, Half Moon Cay, and Freeport. The ship is homeported in Baltimore through mid-April, at which time she will offer a transatlantic cruise to Barcelona prior to a planned dry dock and several months sailing in Europe.

The vessel can welcome 2,124 guests at double occupancy, or as many as 2,680 travelers when fully booked with all berths filled. Also aboard are more than 900 international officers and crew members working to ensure all guests enjoy truly legendary sailings.

What Repairs Are Necessary?

The nature of the issue impacting Carnival Legend‘s cruising speed has not been disclosed. Satellite tracking data shows the ship moving at approximately 4 knots (4.6 miles per hour / 7.4 kilometers per hour), off the coast of Florida roughly 900 miles’ sailing distance from Baltimore. At that speed, it would take the ship 195 hours – or more than 8 full days – to return to Baltimore.

Of course, the ship’s engineers are already working on the issue, and undoubtedly, the ship will resume a faster speed as soon as possible. Carnival Legend‘s top cruising speed is 22 knots (25 mph / 41 kph).

At this time it is unknown how long the repairs may take, or if the ship will be able to maintain her top speed once they are complete. It is possible that a temporary repair may be able to restore only part of the ship’s speed, but additional repairs may be able to be made once the ship is docked to fully correct the issue.

Depending on the nature of the issue and the complexity needed for repairs, the ship may need to sail at reduced speed until her planned dry dock at the end of April, but this has not yet been determined.

Guests booked on any upcoming Carnival Legend sailing will want to pay close attention to this developing story in case additional itineraries may be impacted.

Stay tuned to Cruise Hive for further updates on the ship’s return to Baltimore, embarkation changes, and possible itinerary adjustments as they are confirmed.