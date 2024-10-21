Carnival Responds Over Internet Speeds for Streaming Shows

Television shows can generate tremendous followings and looking forward to season finales, new season premiers, or special cliffhanger episodes can be great fun for viewers.

When crucial episodes of one’s favorite shows coincide with a cruise vacation, it can seem terribly important to be able to watch a streaming service onboard when the episode is released. But is this possible?

One concerned guest with an upcoming cruise on Carnival Jubilee has reached out to Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, about internet services and whether or not the available premium wi-fi plan will permit streaming television shows.

“The season finale of Yellowstone will air on Sunday, November 10, 2024. I will be on the Jubilee. I am platinum almost diamond. I think it is stupid that Carnival does not cater to having this shown for the passengers,” the guest explained.

“So now we have to pay for internet. I have never paid for the premium internet on a cruise. Never had to. … What is the guarantee that the premium plan will enable me and hundreds of others probably to watch this landmark show?”

There is a lot to unpack in the guest’s comment and question, but Heald – who answers hundreds of questions and requests nearly every day – offers his response with a touch of tongue-in-cheek wit.

“Thank you and I didn’t even know there was a new season of this show let alone a season finale. I hear there is a new character in the show who wears a cowboy hat, black leather jacket with studs, cowboy boots, a big silver belt buckle, and black lipstick. He is called Goth Brooks,” Heald joked. “Anyway, it should enable you to see the show if you purchase the premium plan.”

Carnival Cruise Line’s premium Wi-Fi package is the highest, fastest level of internet connectivity the cruise line offers onboard, with speeds up to three times faster than either the “social” or “value” plans.

“You can stream movies, video chat, monitor your home and browse the web seamlessly, including apps like Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, FaceTime, Zoom, and Ring where coverage allows,” the official website states.

The premium plan is available for pre-cruise purchase at $21.25 per day or onboard at $25 per day. Only one device is supported at a time, though guests may upgrade to a multi-device option for $75 per day, but this is only available for pre-cruise purchases.

The “season finale” the guest is referring to is actually the premier of the second half of Yellowstone’s fifth season, which first began in 2022. Naturally, fans of the western drama starring Kevin Costner are eager to watch. The Paramount network show is available to stream through a variety of services, including Peacock, FuboTV, and Hulu + Live TV.

Carnival Cruise Line Ship (Photo Credit: denbaim)

At the time of the premier, Carnival Jubilee will be sailing a 7-night Western Caribbean itinerary from Galveston, departing on November 9, the day before the show airs. On the airdate, the ship will be enjoying a day at sea on her way to Mahogany Bay, Roatan.

It should be noted that while Carnival Cruise Line does offer high-speed internet access via Starlink connections, there is no “guarantee” that any individual service will be available or operating at peak speeds at sea.

Loyalty to a Cruise Line or a TV Show?

Furthermore, the guest’s assertion that they are “platinum almost diamond” in reference to the cruise line’s VIFP loyalty program is irrelevant, which many other commenters have noted.

“Who cares if they are platinum, aluminum or zirconium?”

“What does being Platinum level have to do with watching television?”

“Well I am “almost diamond” and I am smart enough and patient enough to watch it after I get home.”

As commenters have noted, because Yellowstone is a streaming show, fans can watch it at their leisure or choose to record it to watch whenever they wish.

Read Also: Carnival Cruise Line Changes Stateroom TV Channel Line-Up

While Carnival Cruise Line does offer a variety of great benefits for travelers who have reached the Platinum and Diamond loyalty levels, no internet privileges or discounts are on the list of benefits.

Heald has hinted that the VIFP program is being updated and overhauled – perhaps an internet benefit will be included!