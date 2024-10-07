Carnival Releases Further Update on Ships Affected By Hurricane Milton

Since forming as a tropical storm on October 5, 2024, Milton is proving to be a storm not to be reckoned with.

Becoming a Category 3 hurricane by October 6, Hurricane Milton rapidly gained strength, becoming a Category 4 the morning of October 7 and then transforming into a Category 5 storm by the afternoon.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 1 pm advisory on October 7, winds are reported at speeds of 175 miles per hour, Hurricane Milton is charting a potentially catastrophic path towards Florida’s Tampa Bay area, just weeks after Hurricane Helene devastated the area.

Milton’s center is expected to reach Florida’s Gulf Coast on October 9 and travel across the state on October 10, with its powerful winds and heavy rains bringing up to 15 inches.

Carnival Cruise Line is closely monitoring five of its ships that are near Hurricane Milton’s path. Here is a look at the affected ships and adjustments being made.

Carnival Paradise

The 70,367-gross-ton Carnival Paradise, capable of accommodating 2,124 passengers, departed from Tampa on October 6, 2024, for a 4-night roundtrip sailing to Cozumel, Mexico. With Hurricane Milton intensifying in the Gulf, the ship is forgoing its planned stop and will instead travel further south to visit Costa Maya, Mexico, on October 8 to steer clear of the storm’s path.

As the hurricane moves closer to Florida, the ship’s scheduled return to Tampa on October 10 remains unclear. Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has issued an evacuation order, and it is likely Port Tampa Bay will be closed ahead of the storm.

The ship’s following journey, set to embark on October 10, is also at risk of delay and changes. Carnival is asking guests on this voyage not to proceed to the cruise terminal until receiving a confirmation from the cruise line.

Carnival Elation

With a capacity of 2,130 guests and a gross tonnage of 70,367, Carnival Elation departed from Jacksonville, Florida, on October 5 for a 5-night cruise to the Bahamas. The ship is visiting Nassau on October 7 and will stay on schedule for a call to the private Princess Cays destination on October 8.

Carnival Elation Cruise Ship (Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

However, as Hurricane Milton is expected to be positioned on Florida’s east coast by October 10, the ship’s scheduled return on the same day is at risk.

As with Carnival Paradise, Carnival Cruise Line requests that passengers on Carnival Elation’s October 10 cruise do not proceed to the port until receiving confirmation to do so.

Carnival Sunrise

Carnival Sunrise, a 101,509-gross-ton vessel carrying up to 2,984 guests, is midway through a 5-day itinerary that began in Miami on October 5. Sailing in the Eastern Caribbean, the ship is enjoying a day at the private Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas and will continue to Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos on October 8.

Like Jacksonville, PortMiami’s east coast location could be impacted by the storm’s arrival, the same day the ship is expected to return.

Its following voyage, a 4-night journey to the Bahamas, is slated to depart on October 10 but is also in jeopardy. Guests should await confirmation from Carnival Cruise Line before heading to port.

Carnival Dream

The 130,000-gross-ton Carnival Dream, which departed from Galveston, Texas, on October 5 for an 8-night trip to the Eastern Caribbean, is visiting Key West, Florida, on October 7.

Carnival Dream Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Deutschlandreform)

As the National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning that extends to the area, the 3,646-passenger ship’s departure time has been moved up from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Carnival Dream is still scheduled to subsequently visit Freeport, Half Moon Cay, and Nassau, Bahamas, through October 10. Its return to Galveston on October 13 with two sea days remains on track.

Carnival Pride

Carnival Pride, an 88,500-gross-ton ship that accommodated 2,214 passengers, set sail from Baltimore, Maryland, on October 6. The itinerary had guests anticipating two nights in Kings Wharf, Bermuda, beginning at 8 a.m. on October 9 and departing at noon on October 11.

With the storm expected to move northeast into the Atlantic Ocean, Carnival has moved up its arrival to Bermuda and will call from 3 p.m. on October 8 to 1 p.m. on October 10, shortening its stay by six hours.