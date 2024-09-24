Carnival Quietly Tests Change to Specialty Dining Menu

In an effort to be more sustainable, Carnival Cruise Line is considering altering the menu to one of its most popular specialty dining restaurants, Steakhouse.

The elegant restaurant, which is found on 25 of Carnival’s 27 ships, has been quietly testing a simplified menu on three ships that removes the side dishes and shrinks the portions of the sides that are provided – which guests were quick to notice.

Some posted photos of the limited menu and complained that their entree only came with a small “dollop of mashed potatoes and one carrot” on Facebook.

The normal menu (for now) currently has an entire section for sides, which include baked potatoes, sautéed fresh mushrooms, buttered broccoli, Yukon gold mash, onion rings, mac n’ cheese, and french fries with bourbon smoked paprika.

One frequent cruiser took to Facebook to question Brand Ambassador John Heald about the menu change.

“Rumor has it that the steakhouse no longer includes a selection of sides, but that entrees come with mashed potatoes and carrots…do you have any information on this John?” she asked in the comments of one of Heald’s posts.

Carnival’s ambassador confirmed that a simplified menu was being tested on three ships in order to lessen the amount of wasted food and to offer faster service.

“That is correct, but you can still mix and match side orders. So, if for example your steak doesn’t come with the vegetable you want you can swap and change,” Heald replied to the question.

It is true that Carnival has been taking the initiative to drastically minimize its negative environmental impact and maximize its sustainability – and is on track to achieve a 40% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030.

A Simplified Menu With a Higher Price Tag

The news of the simplified Steakhouse menu comes not long after the cruise line raised the price for the speciality dining experience.

As of December 31, 2022, the cost of Steakhouse was raised from $42 per person to $48 – which is an approximately 15% increase. As of the time of this publication, the price is holding steady at $49 per adult and $15 per child under the age of 11.

The fee includes a starter, an entree, dessert, and gratuity for the wait staff. While most social media users agreed the quality and experience of the steakhouse makes it worth the money, there was a vocal minority that felt simplifying the menu without lowering the price was unfair.

Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse

“Just confirming paying extra for the steakhouse isn’t worth it,” commented one Facebook user.

“The quality and level of service has declined significantly. Steak is still higher quality than MDR but certainly no longer elite like a traditional land upper tier steak house,” replied someone else.

While others didn’t mind the simplified menu, they did wish they had known about it in advance so they could have made an informed decision – especially because guests have to pay at the time they make their advance reservation.

“Are you going to send some sort of email to people that have [Steakhouse] reservations on the 3 ships you are testing out this “new” menu of no sides? Or an email explaining such?,” questioned one cruiser on X, which has not yet received an official reply.

It’s unclear how long the test will last and when – or if – the change will be carried over to more Steakhouses across the fleet.