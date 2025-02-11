Carnival Now Charging Fee for Previously Free Shuttle Service

Carnival Cruise Line has begun charging for what was previously a free shuttle service at the cruise port of La Paz in Mexico, a destination occasionally included on Mexican Riviera itineraries.

Guests aboard Carnival Panorama have been surprised by the added fee, which was explained in a letter delivered during their sailing.

The cruise departed on Saturday, February 8, 2025, and the letter concerning La Paz was delivered that day. The ship’s visit to the port was Tuesday, February 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Independent transportation options are limited, and we encourage you to consider one of our shore excursions to enhance your experience. The cruise port is in an area that is approximately 30 minutes (drive time) from downtown,” the letter explained.

“Shuttle service will be available for a nominal charge to transport guests between the cruise terminal downtown and/or Coromuel Beach, if you opt to independently go ashore.”

The cost for the shuttle service varies by age. Guests ages 13 years and older cost $10, ages 6-12 years cost $8, and guests age 5 and younger are free. The cost is for a roundtrip ride.

Guests can buy their shuttle tickets through the Carnival Hub app or by visiting the Carnival Adventures desk in the Panorama Atrium, starboard side on Deck 4, next to the Cherry on Top sweet shop.

The letter does go on to note that private taxis are available for approximately $40 (USD) for one-way trips, and some rideshare services do operate in the area (prices will vary by operator). This gives guests some options if they want to plan time ashore in their own way.

What is most surprising is that the shuttle service from the cruise terminal into the downtown area used to be free, as guests who have visited La Paz previously have confirmed as recently as the end of 2024.

Carnival Cruise Line does not offer any explanation for now charging a fee for the shuttle. While the cost is not unreasonable, it can certainly come as a surprise for a family or group that may have been planning to enjoy the port at their leisure and without added costs.

Rising fuel costs, the cost of servicing vehicles, hiring drivers, and other fees can certainly cause financial changes that would require a shuttle fee.

Some cruisers, however, feel it would be more forthright of Carnival to have sent notification of the new shuttle fee before the cruise set sail. This would have given travelers more time to plan and consider different options or even to select a different cruise ship or itinerary.

Carnival Panorama is currently sailing an 8-night Mexican Riviera cruise with visits to Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, and Puerto Vallarta, as well as the call to La Paz.

The ship is homeported year-round from Long Beach, California and offers different Mexican Riviera sailings, including 6-, 7-, and 8-night voyages. While itineraries are always subject to change, only the 8-night cruises currently call in La Paz.

In addition to Carnival Panorama, Grand Princess and Zaandam also have called scheduled to La Paz in the coming months. There is no word about whether or not a free shuttle will be provided to those passengers or if the transportation fee will apply.

Because both Princess Cruises and Holland America Line are also part of the Carnival Corporation family, it is quite possible the shuttle fee will apply on those sailings as well. Each line does operate independently, however, and what one line does will not necessarily apply to another line.

Can You Stay on a Ship in a Port of Call?

Guests are never required to get off a cruise ship in a port of call, except under very special and unusual circumstances, such as when extra cleaning may be required during a gastrointestinal illness outbreak occurs.

The letter regarding Carnival Panorama is also clear that guests can stay aboard the ship throughout the day.

Carnival Panorama in Mexico

“If you opt to remain on board while the ship is in La Paz, we will continue to take good care of you,” the letter said.

A full schedule of activities such as trivia, games, dance lessons, movies, and other fun is sure to be offered while the ship is in port, but due to local restrictions, it is likely that the retail shops and casino will be closed.

Pools, waterslides, miniature golf, the ropes course, and the sky ride are all likely to be operation, weather permitting, though hours of operation may vary.

Guests can check the printed Fun Times newsletter for details on what activities are available while in La Paz, or check the Carnival Hub app for the most updated information and schedule changes.