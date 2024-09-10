Carnival Issues Reminder to Avoid Certain Clothing in Port

Part of the joy of sailing to new and exotic destinations is to experience new parts of the world that are different from home. However, travelers need to keep in mind that different cultures and societies may have their own unique set of rules and customs that may impact their vacation.

One unidentified cruise passenger learned this the hard way after he was told to return to his ship in Nassau, Bahamas, for attempting to wear camouflage in the port.

Many Bahamas cruise ports, including Nassau, Barbados, St. Lucia, Jamaica, Trinidad, and Tobago, have strict rules prohibiting civilians from wearing military-style clothing – including camouflage – in the ports. This rule is also enforced among visitors.

It’s important to follow this policy because wearing camouflage could cause concerns among locals or law enforcement, who become confused.

At best, this could lead to an uncomfortable encounter with local authorities and at worst result in pentalties. In Barbados, for example, the maximum punishment is a fine of $2,000, one year of imprisonment, or both.

The angry cruise passenger wrote to Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald to complain, but likely didn’t get the sympathy he was hoping for – largely because there was nothing the cruise line could really do about this situation.

“Having just replied to a gentleman [about] his “anger” about being told to return to the ship in Nassau, Bahamas, I felt it best to remind everybody that there are some places that absolutely do not allow camouflage clothing, military style camouflage clothing, to be worn there,” Heald posted on Facebook.

“These are the island’s rules and we have absolutely no control over them,” reinforced the brand ambassador.

As a rule of thumb, it’s always a good idea to do some research on the destinations you’ll be visiting to make sure you pack the appropriate attire to be respectful of the local culture’s laws and costumes.

Just to name another example, many cultures – from the mosques in the Middle East to Italy’s Vatican – ask visitors to dress modestly as a sign of respect in order to enter their sacred holy spaces. This generally means that both men and women need to cover their knees, chest, shoulders, and upper arms.

Another Bahamas Cruise Port Cracks Down

While camouflage is permitted in Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos, the island has other rules in place that guests will need to follow.

This gentleman’s frustrating Nassau encounter occurred just about a month after Carnival and the island of Grand Turk teamed up to establish new public access guidelines for cruise passengers.

The purpose of the new policies is to keep cruise guests and locals safe while also promoting a family-friendly atmosphere and supporting local businesses – with the guidelines taking effect just a few weeks ago on August 15, 2024.

Carnival Sunshine Docked in Nassau, Bahamas (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks)

The first rule is a wardrobe change of sorts, in that it requires all cruisers passing through the Grand Turk Cruise Center to wear an identification badge, which will be provided free of charge. Anyone who is missing a badge will be asked to leave the terminal and risks being referred to law enforcement.

This rule is meant to prevent overcrowding in the cruise terminal, which is essential with the island receiving record growth in air and cruise arrivals in the first half of the year. However, it also protects tourists from solicitors with nefarious intentions.

Read Also: Grand Turk Cruise Port: Pier, Facilities and What’s Nearby

Speaking of which, the new rules forbid visitors from doing business activities within the port area, except with approved tour operators and licensed retailers with proper authorization. This is meant to prevent high pressure sales situations and peddling.

Furthermore, cruisers are not allowed to interfere with the work of the approved tour operators or port employees, nor are any nuisance activities permitted, including but not limited to obstructing walkways or using abusive, offensive, or threatening language.

And of course, illegal activities, including displays of violence and drug dealing, are expressly forbidden – and will get offenders in serious trouble with both local law enforcement and the cruise line.