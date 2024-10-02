Carnival Guests Banned After Violating Prohibited Items Policy

Two Carnival Cruise Line guests are now banned for life after purportedly smuggling a handgun past the cruise line’s security and onboard their sailing.

Evidence of the guests’ actions came to light because they filmed a video and posted it online, most likely seeking viral fame. The video was posted on Facebook on October 1, 2024 under an account by the name of Kendra Gordon, which has other videos that identify her business as a shuttle transportation service in Manatee County, Florida.

The exact ship and sailing date of the trip when Gordon supposedly snuck the weapon onboard is not identified, but she does say it was “day two” as she shows off the item in the stateroom’s safe.

She specifically says it is Carnival, and the video clearly shows a Carnival Cruise Line stateroom with the distinctive décor, the Choose Fun luggage mat on the bed, and a Fun Times newsletter in the stateroom’s mailbox as she briefly opens door and looks into the hallway.

Other videos the couple has posted indicate a birthday cruise aboard Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral, but do not share a sailing date. You can watch the video in question below:

Gordon notes that the cruise line’s security did confiscate food items such as pickles, hot sausages, and an open bag of popcorn, and she seems to indicate that was all from a checked bag. In the video, Gordon picks up the handgun but does not actually remove it from the safe.

“We all good,” she says while showing off the item in the safe.

It is not clear whether the weapon is authentic or a replica or toy of some variety, but all types are expressly forbidden by Carnival Cruise Line. In fact, weaponry is the second item on the cruise line’s prohibited items list, after illegal narcotics and drugs.

“All weapons and any item made, adapted or intended for use as an offensive weapon: firearms (including replicas, imitations and their components),” the list reads.

The cruise line does explain the policy, noting that all bags are subject to searches and screening.

“Carnival conducts security scanning of all luggage and reserves the right to confiscate any item, which in Carnival’s sole discretion, is deemed dangerous or can pose a risk to the vessel or its guests. Items will be removed and disposed of and no compensation will be provided,” the policy reads.

Read Also: Things You Can’t Take on a Cruise

The cruise line has confirmed that Gordon and her traveling companion, Travis Rainey, have been identified and banned for life from sailing with Carnival Cruise Line again.

“The guests who recorded the video have not sailed with us since April and have been prohibited from sailing Carnival in the future,” the cruise line stated.

Carnival Liberty – which is not confirmed as the vessel where this incident occurred – was indeed homeported from Port Canaveral through April 2024, but has since repositioned and is now sailing from New Orleans.

Carnival Liberty Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Luciavonu)

It is unclear how Gordon’s item, whether real or an imitation, passed through security screening, though security procedures are sure to be thoroughly reviewed and enhanced to be sure such an incident cannot happen again.

It is possible the couple may face additional charges if the case is turned over to local authorities and further investigated. Carnival Cruise Line has not commented on any such possibilities.

Other Recent Bans

In quests to seek viral video fame, other cruise guests have filmed similarly questionable actions and posted them online, and the outcome has been the same – banned for life.

For example, a woman who shared a “hack” to not pay for bottled water by tampering with bottles and refilling them was similarly identified and subsequently banned from the cruise line in early 2024.

In April 2023, a couple was banned after filming themselves fishing from their stateroom balcony while their ship was docked in Nassau, which is a violation of local laws as well as cruise line policy.

While these types of bans do raise eyebrows, no frequent cruise traveler is surprised when guests may be banned for more obvious cruise line regulations. For instance, a woman was banned after attempting to bring CBD gummies onboard Carnival Horizon in August 2023. While legal in some states, all forms of marijuana are prohibited onboard Carnival cruise ships.

Causing fights, destruction of property, and abusing crew members are other actions that will obviously get travelers banned from Carnival or any cruise line.