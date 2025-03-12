Carnival Explains Wine Tradition That Became Firm Policy

A glass of wine can be a smooth and flavorful accompaniment to dinner, and many cruisers enjoy bringing bottles of their own favorite vintages onboard. But are cruise line limits too strict? One Carnival guest recently shared their frustrations over the cruise line’s one-bottle-per-guest policy.

The unhappy guest reached out to Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, about what they feel is a too-restrictive policy that “punishes” loyal travelers on longer sailings.

“Perhaps you can explain the lunacy behind Carnival’s rule to only allow one bottle of wine on a 12-day cruise? This is the SAME AS A FOUR DAY!” the very irate guest asked. “Platinum cruiser too so [it] makes even less sense why we are being punished this way! We should be able to bring on two or three bottles without also having to pay the cork fee.”

Disregarding the rude tone of the guest’s message, Heald carefully explained the origin of the policy from his days as a wine steward – his first position with Carnival Cruise Line in 1988-1989.

Heald notes that in his early years with the cruise line, vintages from France California, and Italy were offered onboard, with less expensive bottles often proving to be bestsellers. Today, a wider selection of wines is available, with “something very special to suit all tastes and budgets.”

Furthermore, Carnival’s “Cruise the Vineyards” wine program is growing in popularity, and offers great discounts on a variety of vintages from different regions. Packages are available for either three or five wines, of either basic or premium selections.

But Heald also discusses the origin of the one-bottle-per-guest policy.

“It is important to remember the history where this comes from,” he explained. “In the days of the grand old ocean liner passengers were allowed to bring on a bottle of champagne or wine to celebrate the sail away.”

Carnival Cruise Line has continued this tradition by permitting guests 21-years of age or older to bring one bottle of red, white, or rose wine aboard on embarkation day. No fortified or flavored wines are permitted, though guests can bring a bottle of champagne, sparkling wine, or non-alcoholic wine as suits their preferences.

“Each cruise, regardless of the length, only has one sail away, which is where this tradition comes from,” Heald confirmed. “So even if it is a 12-day cruise, you only have one sail away thus you can only bring on board one bottle.”

Heald responds to hundreds of questions, comments, and requests every week. Many times, guests who claim the highest loyalty status in Carnival’s “Very Important Fun Person” (VIFP) program tend to seem entitled or believe they should get even more privileges than the perks offered through the program.

Heald is quick to point out, however, that one’s loyalty does not, in fact, suspend the cruise line’s policies.

Kathie Lee Gifford on Carnival Breeze

“I know a guest recently who was a Diamond guest [and] went to the guest services desk demanding the $15 corkage fee she was charged in the dining room be removed,” he said.

“Never think that we do not appreciate your loyalty, but regardless of whether you have a blue card or a diamond card if you bring a bottle of wine that has not been purchased on board the ship to the dining room there is a corkage fee.”

Blue cards are issued to guests on their very first Carnival cruise, while to achieve Diamond-level loyalty, guests must have spent at least 200 days sailing on Carnival ships.

Policies Are Clearly Stated

Carnival’s embarkation wine policies as well as the corkage fee are clearly outlined on the cruise line’s website.

“Guests are prohibited from bringing alcoholic beverages on board with the following exception – at the beginning of the cruise during embarkation day only, guests (21 years of age and older) may bring one 750-ml bottle of sealed/unopened wine or champagne, per person, in their carry-on luggage,” the policy reads.

“Should guests wish to consume their wine or champagne in the main dining room, specialty restaurant or bar, a $15.00 USD corkage fee, per 750-ml bottle, will be charged. A corkage fee is a charge that is assessed, at time of service, for every bottle that is served and not bought on the premises.”

Read Also: Can I Take a Wine Opener on a Cruise?

With his characteristic good humor and many years of service with Carnival Cruise Line, Heald does offer one alternative solution for guests who want to enjoy a bottle of bubbly onboard.

“If you ever have trouble opening a bottle of champagne, take my advice, hit it with a ship. I have seen this happen many times and it really works,” he said.

Of course, guests should note that the bottles that use ships as corkscrews are far over the 750-ml size limit. But still, it can be a fun way to enjoy a most memorable sail away.