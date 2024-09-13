Carnival Explains Why There Were No Towel Animals

Towel animals can be a lot of fun for many cruisers who eagerly await the arrival of each day’s new addition to the menagerie, but they can also be a controversial use of resources.

This issue arose on Carnival Venezia‘s recent cruise to Bermuda, a 7-night sailing that departed New York on August 31, 2024. Because of Bermuda’s environmental restrictions, cabin attendants were unable to craft new towel creations for a couple of nights, and their absence was noted.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, discussed the issue via his Facebook page in response to numerous comments and inquiries about the missing fluffy friends.

“Yesterday I answered a few comments about the Carnival Venezia and her current cruise to Bermuda. She had an overnight stay and this meant that the Bermudian authorities insisted we close our laundry operations for environmental reasons,” Heald explained.

“We of course complied but this meant that because of these restrictions the cabin attendants were not able to make the towel animals for a couple of evenings. And there was much disappointment plus some gnashing of teeth.”

Carnival Cruise Line has crafted towel animals in a variety of shapes, sizes, and poses ever since the cruise line first set sail in 1972, and has no intention of discontinuing the tradition – an issue Heald has addressed previously.

Yet not every traveler enjoys the appearance of these origami-like creations in their stateroom every day.

“Towel animals are only cute if you are a child or have no life,” one commenter told Heald. “Most adults do not like towel creatures so they end up back in the laundry using soap, water and man power just so children and those with childish minds are amused when they return to their cabins.”

The commenter said “most adults” but shared no evidence of an extensive survey, poll, or petition to support their claim. While it is true that some cruisers would prefer not to have towel animals, these fun creations are a source of joy and cruising happiness for many travelers of all ages.

“Love the towel animals! They make me smile and in today’s world we all need a smile!”

“I love them & I keep every last one of them to the end.”

“The towel animals are a cute touch. Some attendants are more creative than others with their design. We truly appreciate their creativity when they go above and beyond with their designs.”

Do You Get Towel Animals Every Day?

Other travelers explain that while they enjoy the towel animals, they don’t need them daily and prefer the cabin attendants save themselves the extra work.

“I do enjoy the towel animals however I’d much prefer my stateroom attendant get that 5 minutes of their life back and get done with their job that much earlier. I tell them I appreciate it but it’s not necessary.”

“I can cruise without them. They are cute and I appreciate the effort they put into making them. But I agree that the room stewards are over worked and this would save them time. And lessen the laundering.”

Towel Animal on Carnival Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

Read Also: Towel Animals to Look for on Your Cruise

Personally, our family enjoys the dinosaur towel animal best and asks the steward for it when we meet them on embarkation day, but then requests no further towel animals throughout the cruise in the interest of less work and less laundry.

Another option for those who love the towel animals and the creativity they showcase is the exhibition or parade of towel pals on most Carnival cruises.

This event is often on the Lido Deck, where a different towel animal will occupy every chair (not saving chairs for too long!), or it may be in the Main Theater in case of poor weather.

Most cruises also offer a towel folding demonstration at some time during the sailing, giving guests the opportunity to learn how to craft their own towel pals.

Do you enjoy towel animals or would you rather they stay away? Share your thoughts on the Cruise Hive boards!