Carnival Expands Exclusive Live Entertainment Offerings

Already known for featuring an array of live entertainment to keep the fun in its Fun Ships, Carnival Cruise Line has announced it will feature even more shows in 2025.

The Carnival LIVE Spotlight Series is getting expanded to showcase even more singers, including many recognizable faces and voices from popular reality TV shows like NBC’s “The Voice.”

“We’re building on the success of the program thanks to positive guest feedback since its launch,” said the cruise line’s vice president of entertainment, Chris Nelson.

He added, “The best way to exceed our guests’ expectations is to deliver something unexpected.”

Carnival will do so by bringing live, concert-like performances onboard during an extensive entertainment schedule that includes 30 production shows, live music performances, nightly comedy shows, and other activities that will enthrall guests throughout the year.

“Each Carnival LIVE Spotlight Series performance is a great value-add to our industry-leading entertainment,” said Nelson.

Carnival’s announcement is a bit elusive, however. It did not reveal the official lineup that will be featured on select sailings across Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet of 27 ships or even which ships will have the special concerts.

It did tease the new series with an image of “The Voice’s” Omar Cardona, who finished fourth on season 22 under Grammy-winning Coach John Legend’s tutelage.

Cardona, who got his start performing at Disney theme parks in Orlando and aboard a number of cruise vessels sailing from Port Canaveral, has been serenading fans onboard as of late. Most recently he appeared on a 3,646-guest Carnival Dream voyage from Galveston to the Bahamas in November 2024.

Last week, Deejay Young, who appeared on “The Voice” Season 24, posted on his social media that he had spent a week headlining the Carnival LIVE concert series in the Bahamas while aboard the 2,754-passenger Carnival Sunrise, which homeports in Miami.

Carnival Live Spotlight Series (Photo Credit: Deejay Young)

In the past, even bigger names have popped in for the Carnival LIVE series, including country legends Tim McGraw and Little Big Town and rock-band icons like Foreigner and Styx.

Entertainment Options on Carnival

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival LIVE series brings concerts onboard its vessels, meaning passengers need to book tickets just as they would a live show on land.

Guests can select from general admission to VIP tickets, ranging in price from $35 to $250, depending on the artist, for a more intimate performance for just over 1,000 guests.

Its VIP offerings often include front-row seats in a ship’s theater, an artist meet-and-greet, and a chance to take a photo with the artist.

But even guests not choosing to book one of these shows can find live music all around Carnival ships – mostly for free.

Performers can be found nightly at the laidback RedFrog Pub, during Lido deck parties, and at the Piano Bar, although the latter is so popular that it requires an additional fee to enjoy.

Additionally, the cruise line features its Playlist Productions for Broadway-style entertainment.

These shows also vary by ship but include “America Rocks” for rock music, “Broadway Beats” for show tunes, and a risqué burlesque show, “Blanc de Blanc.” (Again, the latter comes with an additional cost.)

Carnival cruises also feature comedy shows at the Punchliner Comedy Club, a chance to sing along with other guests at the karaoke club, and music to dance by at the nightclub.

There are also complimentary dive-in movies, a mix of free and ticket-needed game shows like “Family Feud Live” and “Deal or No Deal,” and IMAX films (extra), along with plenty of sports to watch at the SkyBox Sports Bar.

Of course, trivia, Bingo, and games like cornhole and mini-golf round out the fun.