Carnival Demonstrates Zero Tolerance on One Prohibited Item

It is no surprise to any cruise passenger that weapons of any sort are at the top of the list of every cruise line’s prohibited items list. What surprised one Carnival cruiser recently, however, is that even obvious toys are still prohibited and will be confiscated.

The issue was brought to the attention of John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador. The upset guest wrote to him via Facebook, sharing their frustration and disappointment over bringing a Star Wars toy.

“We were at Disney before we embarked on the [Carnival Christmas] cruise. We had bought my son a Star Wars Nerf gun for a Christmas surprise at Disney and they confiscated it from us at Security at the port,” the guest explained.

“We had to go over to a special table where they took it, gave us a claim slip and at the end of the cruise, when back at port we claimed it back. Christmas ruined. How can anyone at Carnival Cruises think this is real? How would you like to see your children have no gift to open from Santa on Christmas morning? Who makes these stupid rules?”

While it is true that toy Nerf guns do not resemble any actual, legitimate weaponry, Carnival Cruise Line has a zero tolerance policy for such items onboard.

What is interesting is that gun-like toys are not specifically mentioned on the cruise line’s prohibited items list. The list does note that replicas are not permitted, however: “firearms (including replicas, imitations and their components).” Toy guns would certainly fall under that classification.

Heald did respond to the guest’s concern, confirming the prohibition.

“Of course I understand the disappointment both as a father and as brand ambassador, I really do,” he said. “But it is listed in the prohibited items and this is a great reminder for anyone thinking of bring on a replica toy, sword, light saber, or a replica weapon of any kind that it will be confiscated.”

No Weapons Permitted – Even If They Aren’t Real

The original poster has not received much sympathy from other cruisers, who largely express the sentiment that “rules are rules” and it is well known that weapon-like items are not permitted onboard.

Many commenters also noted that the excitement of being on a Christmas cruise after a vacation at Disney World would be a great gift for any child. Furthermore, the child would have received the gift at the end of the cruise to enjoy at home.

Other experienced cruisers shared their own mishaps with replica weapons, such as wooden toy swords and decorative sword-shaped artwork purchased in port. In every case, the items were confiscated and held until the end of the cruise, at which time they were returned to guests.

Star Wars Plastic Toy Nerf Gun (photo Credit: Peyker)

Some guests also note that a Nerf gun, even though it is just a toy, could be very irritating to other travelers if it was used onboard. Such disruptions might very well “ruin Christmas” for others onboard the ship.

Furthermore, the balls or darts the toy shoots could easily go overboard, creating environmental contamination that is also against Carnival’s rules.

Another thought is that the family could well have faced more severe consequences if the child had tried to take the toy gun off the ship in a port of call.

Many ports of call have very strict laws on guns and ammunition, as one cruise traveler learned in April 2024 when he was arrested and jailed in Grand Turk for having ammunition in a backpack.