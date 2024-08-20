Carnival Debuts First-Ever Solar Eclipse Cruise

Carnival Cruise Line is taking advantage of travelers’ interest in unique sailings with the line’s first ever special solar eclipse cruise.

This announcement comes as the first wave of 2026 sailings has also been opened for bookings, permitting cruisers to begin planning amazing summer sailings in Europe and Alaska.

The special solar eclipse cruise will be a first for Carnival Cruise Line, and the legendary opportunity is being offered, appropriately enough, aboard Carnival Legend.

The 11-night Journeys sailing will depart Dover, England on August 9, 2026, with port calls planned in Spain, Portugal, and France, including Le Havre (Paris), Vigo, Lisbon, Zebrugge, and more.

Of special interest will be the sea day on August 12, 2026 – the day of a total solar eclipse just when Carnival Legend will be in the path of totality. This will give passengers a stunning opportunity to observe the astronomical phenomenon without any distractions or obstructions (weather permitting, of course!).

“The chance to see a total solar eclipse while having fun exploring the cultural richness of Spain, Portugal and France aboard Carnival Legend, is a truly special opportunity – among a lineup of many phenomenal cruises,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

While Carnival has not yet announced any special activities onboard the solar eclipse cruise, it is likely there will be expert astronomers on hand as well as eclipse-themed fun not only on the day of the event, but also throughout the sailing. Informational lectures, space-themed trivia, themed drinks and desserts, and other fun options may all be part of the special cruise.

Carnival Legend will remain homeported in Europe for the 2026 summer season, following her 14-night transatlantic repositioning cruise from Miami to Dover. The ship will depart Florida on May 24, 2026.

From Dover, the 85,942-gross-ton, Spirit-class ship will offer nine sailings with diverse northern European destinations, including Ireland, Scotland, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Scandinavia, and even Iceland. Itineraries range from 9-12 nights.

After her time in Dover, the ship will move to Civitavecchia (Rome) to offer an additional 6 European sailings focusing on top Mediterranean ports of call. These 9-12 night cruises will include stops in Italy, Greece, Turkey, Croatia, and more.

Guests looking to end the European season in style can also now book Carnival Legend‘s return transatlantic sailing from Civitavecchia to Tampa, with stops in Cartagena, Malaga, Gibraltar and Bermuda along the way. That 14-night crossing will depart Rome on November 1, 2026.

Carnival Legend‘s 2026 European summer getaways are now available for booking. While these sailings are two years away, now is the time to make reservations to guarantee the greatest choice in stateroom options, departure dates, and more.

“As the popularity of Carnival Legend’s 2024 Europe sailings prove, it’s never too soon for our loyal guests to start planning their next summer vacation,” said Duffy.

2026 Alaska Cruises Now Open on Two Ships

In addition to the 2026 European season available on Carnival Legend, sailings are also now open for Alaska in the summer of 2026 aboard Carnival Spirit and Carnival Miracle. Both ships will offer departures from Seattle, with those sailings now available to book.

Carnival Miracle will depart on Thursdays for her 7-night Alaska sailings, visiting Skagway, Juneau, and Ketchikan as well as Victoria, British Columbia. Along with these top Last Frontier destinations, classic scenic cruising along Tracy Arm Fjord makes these itineraries the best of any Alaskan cruise.

Carnival Miracle in Alaska (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

The ship will also offer two special Carnival Journeys Alaska sailings, one of 9 nights and the other of 10. Extra ports and more scenic cruising are part of both of these longer sailings.

Read Also: The Best Time to Cruise Alaska – Months to Choose

It should be noted that Carnival Miracle will also offer Alaska cruises departing from San Francisco in 2026, though those itineraries are not available for booking at this time.

Meanwhile, Carnival Spirit will also offer 7-night Alaska cruises roundtrip from Seattle beginning April 28, 2026 and continuing through September 15, 2026.

Both ships will offer select Carnival Journeys sailings on either end of their Alaska seasons as they reposition from other homeports. These include full Panama Canal transits as Carnival Spirit moves between Mobile and Seattle in April and back to Mobile in October. Carnival Miracle will reposition from Tampa to Seattle in April and then from Seattle to Galveston in September.

These repositioning cruises, which are often top bucket-list options for cruise travelers, are also available for booking. As with any one-of-a-kind sailing, they are likely to fill up quickly, and interested travelers should be planning early to make the most of their summer 2026 sailings.