Carnival Cruise Ships Change Itineraries to Avoid Ernesto

In addition to the itinerary modification for Carnival Pride, Carnival Magic has now been affected by Tropical Storm Ernesto and will be missing a port of call on her current sailing.

Both ships have made these changes with safety as the top priority, not just for the passengers and crew members aboard, but also to keep ports safe and able to focus on emergency operations rather than a ship visit.

The changes come as a result of storm monitoring from Carnival Cruise Line’s Fleet Operations Center in Miami, as well as consultation with other authorities and resources.

“As the safety of our guests and crew is our priority, we will continue to watch the storm and factor in guidance from the National Hurricane Center, U.S. Coast Guard and the local port authorities to provide timely updates as more information becomes available,” Carnival Cruise Line confirmed.

Carnival Pride Itinerary Shift

The 86,071-gross-ton, Spirit-class Carnival Pride is currently visiting Bermuda on a 7-night roundtrip sailing from Baltimore, Maryland. While the ship is still able to maintain the port of call, the time of the visit was shifted forward to ensure Carnival Pride can remain well out of the storm’s path.

Instead of calling on Kings Wharf, Bermuda beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, the ship accelerated her arrival to Bermuda to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13. This will still permit a full 48 hours in port, but now leaving at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 15.

Tropical Storm Ernesto – likely to be Hurricane Ernesto when he arrives in Bermuda – will be nearing the British Overseas Territory on Saturday, August 17.

By leaving on Thursday rather than Friday, Carnival Pride has much more time to move away from the storm’s area of impact. The ship’s return to Baltimore on Sunday, August 18, will not be affected.

Carnival Magic Itinerary Change

Carnival Magic is also impacted by Tropical Storm Ernesto, but roughly 950 miles south of Carnival Pride‘s changes. Carnival Magic is sailing a 7-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary that departed Miami, Florida on Sunday, August 11.

The ship was to have called on San Juan, Puerto Rico on Wednesday, August 14, but that it exactly when the storm is expected to be closest to the US territory. Tropical storm warnings are already in effect for all of Puerto Rico.

Instead, Carnival Magic will enjoy a day at sea on Wednesday, but will now have a port visit to Nassau, Bahamas on Friday, August 16. On the original itinerary, Friday was planned as a visit to Grand Turk, which has been cancelled as well in the interest of keeping the ship well away from the storm’s impact.

The 128,048-gross-ton, Dream-class Carnival Magic will return to Miami on Sunday, August 18 as planned.

As of the early Tuesday afternoon intermediate advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tropical Storm Ernesto is located roughly 85 miles east of St. Croix and 175 miles east-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The storm is moving west-northwest at 18 miles per hour.

Maximum sustained winds are recorded at 60 miles per hour and Air Force Reserve hurricane hunters have confirmed the storm is continuing to strengthen. It will likely become an official hurricane no later than early Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Ernesto Latest

“On the forecast track, the center of Ernesto should pass near or over the Virgin Islands this evening, and then pass just to the northeast and north of Puerto Rico tonight and on Wednesday,” the notes from NHC Forecaster Berg explained.

After that point, the storm is expected to continue moving north and gradually east, reaching Bermuda on Saturday, August 17. As that is still several days away, however, the track or timing could both be adjusted in the meantime.

Read Also: NOAA Expects the 2024 Hurricane Season Could Be More Active

All cruise guests should stay alert to weather patterns and tropical development when they may be sailing during hurricane season, which stretches from June 1 through November 30.

In the Atlantic, the peak of the storm season is historically from mid-August through mid-September, when more storms form and may be at their strongest.